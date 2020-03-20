Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
You know what it's like when you need to take a screenshot on your Android or iOS phone. You have to perform finger calisthenics with one finger on the power button and the other on the volume button. Touch the buttons incorrectly or with your timing off, and you can find yourself adjusting the volume of your phone by mistake. If you have Google Assistant on your Android device, you can say "Ok Google take a screenshot." You'll be asked to tap the screen to confirm.
While XDA was able to get "Columbus" working on a Pixel 2 XL running the first Android 11 Developer Preview, it isn't clear which Pixel models will be receiving this feature. According to the report, the double-tap will work even on phones protected by a case. A video taken by a gentleman named Kieron Quinn shows how the rear double-tap can be used to play and pause media.
via Gfycat
Since "Columbus" is meant for Pixel users (the code is prefaced by com.google” rather than “com.android), even though it was discovered on Android 11 Developer Preview 1, it might end up as part of an upcoming Pixel feature drop.