Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Google tests new UI for calls on Android that copies iOS

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Apps Google
The Android bugdroid peeks out through the outline of a phone with a backdrop made up of shades of purple and blue.
Google is testing a new UI for the screen that Pixel users and some Android users might see when they have an incoming phone call. The new UI was discovered hidden in the Google Phone app and is similar to the screen used on the iPhone to answer incoming calls. This isn't terribly surprising considering that many feel that the Pixel 9 series looks and feels very much like the iPhone 16. The new UI was discovered in version 145.0.672690850 of the Google Phone app.

Currently, phones with the Google Phone app installed will show a button that needs to be swiped up to answer a call or swiped down to dismiss it. The new UI being tested features a two-button layout. The red button on the left with the icon of a landline phone handset has the word "Decline" underneath. On the right side is a green button with the landline phone handset in the position it would be held if you were on a call with the earpiece by your ear and the mouthpiece by your mouth. Underneath, you see the word "Accept."

The current UI used to answer calls on Pixel and some Android phones.
Current Pixel answer screen uses one button you slide up to accept or slide down to dismiss. | Image credit-Android Authority

Some Android manufacturers already use a two-button UI to accept or decline calls. For example, Samsung has a similar-looking layout to the one being tested except that the buttons are white and the button on the left is pressed to accept a call and the button on the right is tapped to decline a call. The iOS UI for incoming calls has the red decline button on the left and the green accept button on the right which is exactly how the screen Google is testing now appears.

Keep in mind that Google has yet to announce that it is making any changes to the Phone app so we can assume that the new design is merely in the testing phase. This means that Android users who are being asked for their feedback after testing the new UI might still have some say in what their Android phone might look like when a call comes in.

You might not consider this a big deal as far as software design is concerned, but every little thing adds up when trying to compute the user experience of a phone.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless