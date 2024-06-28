Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Google Tasks explores floating action button for Android redesign

Google Tasks explores floating action button for Android redesign
Image credit — Google

Google appears to be shaking things up in its productivity apps. Following a similar test in Google Keep, the tech giant is now experimenting with a new interface for Google Tasks on Android. The core of this change is a floating action button (FAB) designed to streamline task creation.

This update was spotted in a pre-release version of the Google Tasks app (2024.06.24.645928003.0) after activating a hidden feature flag. It replaces the existing bottom bar with a more minimalist FAB. Tapping the "+" icon on the FAB mirrors the current functionality of creating a new task.

Google Tasks with bottom bar versus more minimalist FAB
| Image credits — PhoneArena (before) and Android Authority (FAB)

Other features that were previously housed in the bottom bar have been strategically relocated within the app's layout. For example, the option to sort tasks now conveniently resides next to the task list itself, tucked into the right corner of the screen.

The FAB's presence contributes to a less cluttered visual experience, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the app. This aligns with the current design trends in mobile apps, where simplicity and ease of use are paramount.

While this redesign appears to be primarily a visual enhancement, it's worth noting that such changes often go hand-in-hand with improving user experience. By consolidating key functions and decluttering the interface, Google may be aiming to make task management more intuitive and efficient for its users.

It's important to remember that this is still an experimental feature, thus Google has not officially announced a timeline for rolling out the new FAB to all users. It's possible that the company is still gathering feedback and making adjustments before a wider release.

For Google Tasks users eager to see this change in action, keep an eye on future app updates. If the FAB proves successful in testing, it could become a standard feature.
