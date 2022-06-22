Android Auto for phone screens is no more
Android Auto was first launched back in 2015 in a bid to turn your phone into a full-scale car navigation system, no distractions and all. In typical Google fashion, the application for Android is now being retired with a message appearing in Android Auto for Phone Screens, saying “Android Auto for phone screens will stop working soon.”
Google has decided that this app is redundant now, and in order to focus on Google Assistant Driving Mode, is shutting down the former. People are reporting that the app appears incompatible with Android 12 devices with a message saying “Android Auto is now only available for car screens,” and the shutdown is being extended to older Android versions as we type this.
Well, Android Auto will continue to operate on dedicated car infotainment and navigation systems, and Driving Mode will be the replacement on phones. It makes sense, as what this mode offers is basically the same as Android Auto - big UI elements, music services, etc.
Nevertheless, we think that Google will slowly polish the experience with updates and make using Driving Mode much easier. What do you think about it? Have you ever used Android Auto for Phone Screens, and do you think Driving Mode will do the trick? Plug your feedback in the comments below.
Now, the story behind Google offering Android Auto for phones is a peculiar one. Back when the service launched, it was available for car navigation/infotainment systems and phones. Then shortly after, Google decided to limit the experience to car systems only but had to offer a replacement for phones - hence, Android Auto for Phone Screens was born.
Google Assistant Driving Mode vs Android Auto
However, some things are still missing from Driving Mode in order to count it as a full-blown replacement. For instance, there’s no way to use it in Landscape mode, there’s no dedicated app icon (the only way to launch it is to say “Hey Google, launch Driving Mode” and some elements are missing from the music experience as well.
