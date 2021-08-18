Android Auto for phone screens officially retiring, to be replaced by Google Assistant driving mode

Android Auto for phones is officially retiring, to be replaced by Google Assistant driving mode



Some users are already seeing a notice that Android Auto for phone screens no longer works, something first noticed by XDA-Developers . However, it seems that the Android Auto for phone screens deprecation is still in its early stages, as currently, the message below is seen only on Pixel phones running Android 12 beta.





Google has issued a statement regarding Android Auto for phone screens



Then, what does the new Google Assistant Driving mode offer?





As we stated earlier, the Google Assistant Driving mode should offer everything a driver needs while driving, with easy access to apps and navigation, calls, messages, and other features. Keep in mind that Android Auto will still be available for cars, just not for phone screens anymore.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up