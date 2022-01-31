Google fixes the issue of Android Auto not displaying messages

Google fixes the issue of Android Auto not displaying messages0
Google's fix comes in response to several customer complaints on Android Auto's support page. Several users reported that after updating their phones to Android 12, their cars stopped showing the received messages.
Not showing received messages isn't the only issue Android Auto users have encountered recently. As we previously reported, users who had updated their Android Auto app encountered a problem with Google Maps not appearing on their cars' screens when they had their phones connected to their vehicles. Although the issue has been reported, it still remains for Google to roll out a fix for that problem too.