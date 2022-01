Google fixes the issue of Android Auto not displaying messages

For the past three weeks, Android Auto has stopped showing new text or other messages. If music is playing and a new message comes in, the music is turned down briefly as if to allow the new message notification to sound, but no sound and no message comes to the auto display, even though new messages have arrived on the phone.

Google has fixed an issue preventing Android Auto from displaying messages on a car's screen (via). To receive the fix, you need to update your Android Auto and Messages app to the latest versions. Google did not explain what the cause of the problem was.Google's fix comes in response to several customer complaints on Android Auto's support page . Several users reported that after updating their phones to Android 12, their cars stopped showing the received messages.A user shared in a post: "Not showing received messages isn't the only issue Android Auto users have encountered recently. As we previously reported , users who had updated their Android Auto app encountered a problem with Google Maps not appearing on their cars' screens when they had their phones connected to their vehicles. Although the issue has been reported, it still remains for Google to roll out a fix for that problem too.