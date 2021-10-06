The latest updates to Android Auto make it an even better competitor to Apple's CarPlay

Android Auto is getting some features that could make it better than CarPlay

Google has managed to make Android Auto the preferred choice for drivers: the search giant is claiming there are over 100 million cars using Android Auto wirelessly right now. These numbers only concern vehicles that come with such capabilities from the factory and in reality, this figure may be even higher from upgrades that come with support for wireless connectivity.







Additionally, Google is set to improving the Android Auto experience even more. A new notification center is reportedly in the works, according to references in a beta version discovered by AutoEvolution, as well as more settings to let users configure what apps run on startup. On top of that, Android Auto will also be capable of transforming into a game console for the times where you wait to pick the kids up from school, transforming these waiting times into a more pleasant and enjoyable experience.







Differences between Android Auto and CarPlay

Recently the Android Auto for phone screens app has been retired

