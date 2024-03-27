Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google says it fixed the Pixel's "scrolling stutter," but there is some bad news

By
Android Software updates Google Display
Google says it fixed the Pixel's "scrolling stutter," but there is some bad news
There is good news and bad news for Pixel users as Google marked on its Issue Tracker website that it has fixed the "scrolling stutter" issue that impacted several Pixel users. While fixing the issue is certainly good news, the bad news is that users might not see the "scrolling stutter" end on their Pixel until Android 15 is released later this year between August and October.

Google notes that "Ongoing optimizations in performance and power are slated for the next Android release. These include improvements positively impacting overall system UI jank as well as use cases tied to some Android applications." The original complaint was made in October 2023 when a Pixel 8 Pro user running a beta version of Android 14 left feedback with Google. Other complaints were lodged and were from other models besides the Pixel 8 Pro.

While the Developer Preview for Android 15 has been released, those of you who like to be first on your block with new features will be happy to hear that the public beta release of Android 15 will start next month. A timeline released by Google last month shows that there will be at least four public beta releases of Android 15. Whether you join the Android 15 beta program is up to you. As you know, such releases are not stable and if you install the beta on your daily driver, features that you rely on might not work during the beta program.

Google marks Issue Tracker complaint about Scrolling Shutter as being fixed - Google says it fixed the Pixel's &quot;scrolling stutter,&quot; but there is some bad news
Google marks Issue Tracker complaint about Scrolling Shutter as being fixed

Interestingly, at least one Pixel user said that having a fix for the "scrolling stutter" might be worth rolling the dice and installing the Android 15 public beta during the second or third release of the beta. Others say that it is not worth installing unstable Android 15 beta software just to get the "scrolling stutter" to stop. These Pixel users suggest that the safest thing to do is to wait for the final, stable build of Android 15 to be ready before installing the update.

Recommended Stories
Pixel users suffering from the issue told Google that they expected scrolling on their Pixel devices to be smooth. Instead, the complaint said, "Scrolling is jittery/stuttering. Specially (sic) noticeable when the animation movement starts to slow down. Video recording slightly reduced the impact in some of the cases and made it less noticeable."
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless