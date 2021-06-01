Google Pixel Fold tipped to use Samsung's ultra-thin glass display tech
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Display’s ultra-thin glass (UTG) tech has so far been supplied exclusively to Samsung Electronics for its popular lineup of foldable smartphones, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip.
But a new report claims that competing smartphone brands will soon start using Samsung Display’s foldable glass panels too.
The Google Pixel Fold could use Samsung's UTG tech
Sources speaking to ET News claim that Samsung Display is actively searching for new customers that will purchase UTG panels. The goal is to strengthen the foldable display business and ultimately stay ahead of the competition.
Samsung Display will start shipping its durable foldable displays to new customers in the second half of 2021. One of the major companies tipped to be a new Samsung UTG and OLED customer is Google.
Nevertheless, an announcement is expected in either late 2021 or early 2022. Tipster Jon Prosser, who has a decent track record when it comes to Google leaks, has gone on the record with that timeline.
Separately, Display industry analyst Ross Young has previously pointed to a Pixel Fold release in the second half of 2021. So it certainly looks as though the foldable could be announced alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in the fall.
Rumor has it that Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are all working on foldable or rollable smartphones too. Although it’s unclear at this stage whether their products will use Samsung Display’s UTG panels or opt for a cheaper alternative.