Xiaomi and Oppo tipped to launch foldable Samsung Galaxy Z rivals next quarter
Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo could all launch foldables soon
DigiTimes is reporting that Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo all have plans to launch foldable smartphones in the third quarter of 2021, which means there should be new foldable products by the end of September at the latest.
The original Mi Mix Fold hasn’t been made available outside of Xiaomi’s home market, but hopefully its second foldable smartphone will be. Such a move could boost the company’s image in Europe, where it’s a relatively new player in the premium segment.
Vivo’s plans weren’t detailed, but it’s clear that competition in the foldable and rollable smartphone segment is about to heat up. Global shipments are set to surpass 10 million units next year, per sources.