Samsung Xiaomi Oppo

Xiaomi and Oppo tipped to launch foldable Samsung Galaxy Z rivals next quarter

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 28, 2021, 5:51 AM
Xiaomi and Oppo tipped to launch foldable Samsung Galaxy Z rivals next quarter
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are only a couple of months away and rumor has it that Samsung recently set a big sales target. But a new report reveals that they could face some very tough competition.

Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo could all launch foldables soon


DigiTimes is reporting that Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo all have plans to launch foldable smartphones in the third quarter of 2021, which means there should be new foldable products by the end of September at the latest.

Xiaomi announced the Mi Mix Fold in March and priced it at over $1,500 in China. Its next foldable product will reportedly be priced lower, so it’ll hopefully target a more mainstream audience.

The original Mi Mix Fold hasn’t been made available outside of Xiaomi’s home market, but hopefully its second foldable smartphone will be. Such a move could boost the company’s image in Europe, where it’s a relatively new player in the premium segment.

Oppo, on the other hand, has shown off the Oppo X 2021 rollable smartphone concept. The brand has never confirmed plans to commercialize the product, but DigiTimes believes it could hit shelves as soon as next quarter.

Vivo’s plans weren’t detailed, but it’s clear that competition in the foldable and rollable smartphone segment is about to heat up. Global shipments are set to surpass 10 million units next year, per sources.

