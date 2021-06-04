Samsung patented a triple-folding phone; Take a look
The new Samsung foldable concept looks really impressive. In the patent pictures we can see a device with a single display that folds in two places. There aren’t any measurements of the device in the picture, but we can suggest that in open position it will be around the same size as the current Galaxy Z Fold 2.
To make the screen fold in two places, two hinges are seen in the pictures. One of the hinges folds inwards, like in the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip models we’ve come to know, while the other hinge folds outwards. This reminds us of the Huawei Mate XS, which used an outward folding display to ditch the need to add an additional outer display, like the one found on the current Galaxy Fold 2.
We can also see a triple-camera system on the back. On the side of the display there’s a speaker grill and a USB-C port. The patent images suggest that the display’s hinges can be adjusted to any angle you want. The folding concept device can also be set up in desktop view, enabling DeX mode, which brings a desktop-like experience to the phone/tablet. The middle part of the back of the phone will also have reverse wireless charging, as an earbuds case is shown in the patent photos charging on top of it.
But what is the point of this concept? Well, by triple folding the screen, you will be able to have a folding phone that expands it’s screen size from folded position even more. The possibilities this design brings are vast. You could have a regular smartphone pocketable experience when folded, you could unfold only one part of the screen for a mini tablet like, 4:3 or 1:1 aspect ratio experience when you’re on the move, or you can unfold all three hinges for a massive, 16:9 experience perfect for entertainment and work.
Samsung has been busy with new patents for foldable devices. Previously the company patented another triple folding design, where both hinges fold outwards and in the middle of their fold sits a Galaxy S Pen. The future Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also had plenty of details leaked, like a two-tone color design and smaller display bezels.