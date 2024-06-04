Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Home's "Favorites" widget rolls out for Android

By
0comments
Google Home's "Favorites" widget rolls out for Android
Google has begun the wide rollout of its Google Home 3.18 update, bringing a highly anticipated feature to Android users: the "Favorites" widget. First announced last week, this update is now available via the Play Store, although you may need to restart your device before it shows up. If you're enrolled in the Preview Program, you'll get a first look at this new tool for managing your smart home.

The Favorites widget offers two customization options: syncing with your favorites from the Home app or choosing specific controls unique to the widget. Syncing with the app mirrors the grid layout of the Favorites tab, while the custom option allows for arranging devices in your preferred order. You can further tweak the widget using the edit icon, and even switch between different homes. For now, you can select Actions (Assistant, Broadcast, Call Home) and Devices, with support for automations promised in the near future.

Google Home Favorites widget installation | Credit: PhoneArena

For devices like lights, plugs, and blinds, a simple tap on the widget will toggle them on or off. Google notes that some devices may take a moment to respond, but the widget will keep you updated on the progress. Devices like cameras, Wi-Fi, thermostats, and commands will open the corresponding control page in the app when tapped.

Security remains a priority, with sensitive actions like opening smart locks or garage doors requiring extra authentication. This added layer of protection ensures that your home stays secure.

The widget refreshes its status every 30 minutes and offers flexibility in sizing. You can have it fill your entire homescreen, shrink it down to a single tile, or choose a different configuration. You can even have multiple widgets on your homescreen. Tapping on any empty space within the widget will launch the full Google Home app.

Google Home Favorites widget resizing | Credit: PhoneArena

This new feature joins the growing list of updates Google has been rolling out to its smart home ecosystem this year. With the Favorites widget, the company is clearly aiming to streamline the control of smart devices for Android users, prioritizing both convenience and security. However, only time will tell how well this new feature is received by the broader user base.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless