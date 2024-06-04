Google Home's "Favorites" widget rolls out for Android

Google Home Favorites widget installation | Credit: PhoneArena





For devices like lights, plugs, and blinds, a simple tap on the widget will toggle them on or off. Google notes that some devices may take a moment to respond, but the widget will keep you updated on the progress. Devices like cameras, Wi-Fi, thermostats, and commands will open the corresponding control page in the app when tapped.Security remains a priority, with sensitive actions like opening smart locks or garage doors requiring extra authentication. This added layer of protection ensures that your home stays secure.The widget refreshes its status every 30 minutes and offers flexibility in sizing. You can have it fill your entire homescreen, shrink it down to a single tile, or choose a different configuration. You can even have multiple widgets on your homescreen. Tapping on any empty space within the widget will launch the full Google Home app.