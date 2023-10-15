Google removed these features from the Pixel 8 series before they were announced

Pixel 7 phones. Among the new features found in the Pixel 8 series is one that allows users to employ Face Unlock to verify their identity when making a payment using Google Pay. Thanks to AI and Machine Learning, the face recognition system is considered secure enough to verify the user's identity. Face Unlock on the Pixel 7 series was deemed to be less secure forcing Google Pay users to use their fingerprints for biometric identity verification. The Pixel 7 series improved on the Pixel 6 line and the Pixel 8 models are an improvement from thephones. Among the new features found in theseries is one that allows users to employ Face Unlock to verify their identity when making a payment using Google Pay. Thanks to AI and Machine Learning, the face recognition system is considered secure enough to verify the user's identity. Face Unlock on theseries was deemed to be less secure forcing Google Pay users to use their fingerprints for biometric identity verification.

Pixel 8 series user to resize objects and move them in a photo that has already been processed. The time of day, background, and the lighting can also be changed. With Best Take, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 users can replace a frowning face or the face of someone with his/her eyes closed in a group photo with an extra picture of the individual's face taken by the camera that shows the subject smiling or with his/her eyes wide open.



While digging through the Pixel 8's device tree the other day, I discovered some features that were scrapped before launch.



These include 8K video recording, 480fps slo-mo videos, and sadly display output. Full details in this @AndroidAuth articlehttps://t.co/yBVrgX6axi — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 11, 2023

Another new feature on both phones is the Magic Editor. The next logical step from the Magic Eraser, this feature allows aseries user to resize objects and move them in a photo that has already been processed. The time of day, background, and the lighting can also be changed. With Best Take,andusers can replace a frowning face or the face of someone with his/her eyes closed in a group photo with an extra picture of the individual's face taken by the camera that shows the subject smiling or with his/her eyes wide open.

Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 8 series users to connect to an external display via USB-C. This is how Samsung DeX users can connect to an external screen in desktop mode. While these AI and Machine Learning features are just a few of the new things that you can do on aor Google removed three other features from its latest Pixel models at the last minute. According to a tweet from Mishaal Rahman (via AndroidAuthority ), the three features include DisplayPort Alternate Mode which would have allowedseries users to connect to an external display via USB-C. This is how Samsung DeX users can connect to an external screen in desktop mode.





Pixel 8 line, nothing happens. As Android Authority notes, doing this with the When trying to connect to an external screen with theline, nothing happens. As Android Authority notes, doing this with the iPhone 15 line, the first iPhone models to have a USB-C port, results in the external screen mirroring the iPhone. Rahman believes that this feature will be available to Pixel users next year, perhaps with the Pixel 9.

Pixel 8 line at the last minute was 8K video recording. While the hardware in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro can support 8K video@30fps (both the sensor backing the primary camera and the Another feature that Google apparently "ripped out" of theline at the last minute was 8K video recording. While the hardware in theandcan support 8K video@30fps (both the sensor backing the primary camera and the Tensor G3 chipset's ISP can support this), the software cannot. For now, 4K video@60fps is the limit although 8K video could show up on Pixel handsets sometime within the next two generations.





The last feature that Google reportedly pulled from the Pixel 8 line at the last minute was 720p@480fps super slow motion. With support for that removed, the two new Pixels can record slow motion at 1080p@240fps.





