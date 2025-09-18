Pixel users can customize their app icons with the latest Android 16 QPR2 Beta release

The December Pixel Feature Drop will bring a cool new feature to Pixel users.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Software updates Google Google Pixel
The Pixel 10 Pro is held up with the rear panel facing the camera.
Google has released Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2, the latest update for the Android Quarterly Platform Release that will be known as the December Pixel Feature Drop. If you're subscribed to the Android 16 QPR Beta Program, you should be able to install the latest release by going to Settings > System > Software updates > System update. The update also comes with the September 5, 2025 Android security update.

The devices that support the new Beta update include Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel  9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, 9a, 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and Pixel Tablet.

This is the biggest change arriving with the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 update


Perhaps the biggest change with the update is the addition of the Themed icon shapes. Go to Settings > Wallpaper & style > Icons and you'll see five different shapes that you can choose from for your app icons. They are:

  • Circle (default)
  • Square
  • Four-sided "cookie"
  • Seven-sided "cookie"
  • Arch

Go to Settings > Display & touch and you'll see that the page has received its Material 3 Expressive makeover. Additionally, a big change has been made to Health Connect. Previously a data hub that helped health and fitness apps share data with each other, Health Connect now will automatically count your steps using the phone's sensors.

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 reaches Platform Stability


Google notes that Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 has reached Platform Stability, which means that app developers can focus on testing their apps and cleaning up their final designs. Developers can prepare for the final release of their apps without worrying about having to deal with any last-minute changes.

Images show how Pixel users will be able to customize their app icons.
The biggest addition to this update is the new themed icon shapes. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The update is build number BP41.250822.010. Google explained in the Release Notes that a new requirement called Android developer verification is designed to link people or organizations with their Android applications. This will make it harder for malicious actors to disseminate malware, financial fraud, impersonation, or other harmful apps by being anonymous.

Looking forward to the December Pixel Feature Drop?

Vote View Result

Starting in September 2026 and in specific regions, Android will require apps to be registered by verified developers to be installed on certified Android devices, with an exception made for installs made through the Android Debug Bridge (ADB).

Pixel users can customize their app icons with the latest Android 16 QPR2 Beta release
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I think iPhone Air will become the go-to iPhone in a few years, let me explain

by Abdullah Asim • 2

iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max camera glitch causes black boxes on photos

by Ilia Temelkov • 3

Garmin's new kid smartwatch doubles the price, but not the value

by Johanna Romero • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Samsung's current One UI 8 update schedule is super-ambitious, but can it be pulled off?
Samsung's current One UI 8 update schedule is super-ambitious, but can it be pulled off?

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless