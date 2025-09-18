Pixel users can customize their app icons with the latest Android 16 QPR2 Beta release





This is the biggest change arriving with the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 update





Perhaps the biggest change with the update is the addition of the Themed icon shapes. Go to Settings > Wallpaper & style > Icons and you'll see five different shapes that you can choose from for your app icons. They are:





Circle (default)

Square

Four-sided "cookie"

Seven-sided "cookie"

Arch





Go to Settings > Display & touch and you'll see that the page has received its Material 3 Expressive makeover. Additionally, a big change has been made to Health Connect. Previously a data hub that helped health and fitness apps share data with each other, Health Connect now will automatically count your steps using the phone's sensors.

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 reaches Platform Stability





Google notes that Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 has reached Platform Stability, which means that app developers can focus on testing their apps and cleaning up their final designs. Developers can prepare for the final release of their apps without worrying about having to deal with any last-minute changes.









The update is build number BP41.250822.010. Google explained in the Release Notes that a new requirement called Android developer verification is designed to link people or organizations with their Android applications. This will make it harder for malicious actors to disseminate malware, financial fraud, impersonation, or other harmful apps by being anonymous.



Starting in September 2026 and in specific regions, Android will require apps to be registered by verified developers to be installed on certified Android devices, with an exception made for installs made through the Android Debug Bridge (ADB).

