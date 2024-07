Google is expanding its Pixel Superfans program

Now, Google is extending the Pixel Superfan program to Germany. If you want to join the program, click on this link to be sent to the German Pixel Superfan application. The application requires your name and address, and you must be 18 or older. Google also wants to know which social media platforms you use (such as "X," Instagram, and Reddit) and your usernames.The Alphabet subsidiary also wants to know if you follow any Pixel or Made by Google accounts on social media. We could see the Superfan program continue to expand. After the U.S. in 2020, the U.K. was added in 2023 and Germany in 2024.