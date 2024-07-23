Google is expanding its Pixel Superfans program
If you use a Pixel, dream about Pixel devices, and eat breathe, and dream Pixel phones, smartwatches, tablets, and earbuds, you might be a Pixel Superfan. We first wrote about the program back in 2020 (when I was rocking the fabulous Pixel 2 XL) when U.S. Pixel fans had to catch Google's eyes to get an invitation to join. Unfortunately, owning a Pixel 2 XL and writing about Pixel handsets did not guarantee me an invite which means that I missed out.
Google is looking to expand its Pixel Superfans community. | Image credit-PhoneArena
Back in 2020, invitations were limited to U.S. consumers who purchased multiple Pixel devices and I didn't qualify until 2021 when I bought the Pixel 6 Pro. Nonetheless, Pixel Superfans receive gifts from Google such as the Pixel 6 Pro socks that were sent out in November 2021. Google has since changed how one becomes a Superfan and those interested can now fill out an online application to join in the U.S. and the U.K.
Google says that Pixel Superfans will receive:
- Invites to Pixel Superfan-only events and experiences.
- Exclusive gifts and discounts for all things Pixel.
- Access to fellow fans across the country.
- Insider Q&As with Google team members.
Now, Google is extending the Pixel Superfan program to Germany. If you want to join the program, click on this link to be sent to the German Pixel Superfan application. The application requires your name and address, and you must be 18 or older. Google also wants to know which social media platforms you use (such as "X," Instagram, and Reddit) and your usernames.The Alphabet subsidiary also wants to know if you follow any Pixel or Made by Google accounts on social media. We could see the Superfan program continue to expand. After the U.S. in 2020, the U.K. was added in 2023 and Germany in 2024.
"Pixel Superfans is a program for people who love Pixel products. We were inspired to create this program because we know many of you love Pixel as much as we do, and we wanted to create a space where fellow Superfans could connect. There is no cost to join and you can be involved as much or as little as you want. We hope that you’ll want to join our Superfan community.
What do you get when you become a Superfan? You'll gain access to Superfans-only events (virtual & in-person), exclusive Q&As with Product and Engineering teams, limited-edition merchandise, surprise perks, access to our private social community, and more."-Google
Next month, on August 13th, Google will introduce the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Watch 3.
