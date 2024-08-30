Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google quietly added dual-screen interpreter mode for foldables to the Google Translate app

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Google quietly added dual-screen interpreter mode for foldables to the Google Translate app
Foldable phones didn't really become mainstream as some expected back a few years when they were first introduced. However, their popularity is growing despite their relatively high price tags. And now, Google Translate is quietly adding a nice feature specifically made for foldable phone users: a dual-screen interpreter mode.

Google has its own foldable phone, the Google Pixel Fold. Its first generation was announced last year, and one of the features the Mountain View company highlighted back then was the said dual-screen interpreter mode.

Dual-screen interpreter mode takes advantage of the foldable form factor and makes it easier to converse face-to-face with someone who speaks a different language. It shows a translation of your words on the outer screen and a translation of the other person's words on the inner screen. Very neat feature, I might add. You can access the mode by using Google Assistant and asking it to "turn on interpreter mode".

This feature is of course, very handy and that's why Samsung also created its own version of it on this year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable.

Pixel Fold's dual-screen interpreter feature, however, received some complaints for not being easily accessible. Basically, hiding it behind a Google Assistant command you might forget was something people complained about. The feature didn't have an entry point in the Google Translate app itself.

Well, this is no longer the case. Google seems to have taken the feedback and included an entry point in the Google Translate app for this dual-screen interpreter mode. But it didn't announce it, or update any of its support pages to mention it, which seems pretty strange. The feature works on devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 too, and it seems it isn't exclusive to the Pixel Fold.


Unfortunately, it doesn't work on many other foldable phones apart from Google and Samsung foldables running Android 14. So far, it sadly doesn't work on the OnePlus Open, the Xiaomi Mix Flip, or the Moto Razr Plus from this year. The reason behind this is that those phones don't support Android's dual-display mode. And Google Translate uses this mode to show translations on both screens.

I personally think this feature is great, especially if you travel a lot and don't speak many languages, and I'm kinda bummed it's not available for all foldables.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless