Google Play Store search gets a new location on Android tablets and foldables

The new location for search in the Google Play Store on larger screen devices. | Images credit — PhoneArena





The new Search tab is not just a simple search bar, however. It also includes personalized suggestions, app collections, and sponsored content. These features are designed to help users discover new and relevant apps, but they also contribute to a more cluttered interface.Google's decision to remove the search bar from the main page has left some users puzzled. The company could have retained the search bar in its original position or replaced it with a smaller search button to maintain quick access to search functionality. Instead, they chose to remove it entirely, which may not be the most user-friendly choice.This change raises questions about Google's design philosophy for the Play Store. Is the company prioritizing app discovery over quick access to search? Are they trying to declutter the interface at the expense of user convenience? Only time will tell how users will adapt to this new design and whether Google will make any further changes based on user feedback.