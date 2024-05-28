Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Play Store rolls out new remote app uninstallation feature

By
1comment
Google Play Store rolls out new remote app uninstallation feature
Google has discreetly unveiled a feature that Android users have been anticipating: the ability to uninstall apps remotely from other devices. This long-awaited functionality finally lets users manage the apps across all their connected devices directly from the Google Play Store.

To access this feature, users simply need to open the Google Play Store and navigate to "Manage apps and device." Under the "Manage" tab, a list of all connected devices will appear. Selecting a device will then display all the apps installed on it, allowing the user to choose which ones to uninstall.

This remote app uninstallation feature offers a new level of convenience and control. For instance, if you accidentally installed an app on your tablet but meant to install it on your phone, you can now easily remove it from your tablet without having to physically access it. Similarly, if you're running low on storage on a device, you can quickly free up space by uninstalling unused apps from the Play Store. In the screenshots below, you can see I was able to successfully uninstall an app installed on my Chromebook (shown as "Google Nissa") from my Google Pixel Fold.

Images credit: Phone Arena

Android Authority first reported on this hidden feature last year. However, it appears that Google has now officially launched it for all users. This is a welcome update, as it streamlines the app management process and makes it easier to keep track of apps across multiple devices.

The rollout of this new feature is yet another example of Google's ongoing efforts to improve the user experience on Android. While it may seem like a small change, it has the potential to make a big difference for those who own multiple Android devices.

As Google continues to refine and enhance its Play Store, users can look forward to even more convenient and user-friendly features in the future. For now, the ability to uninstall apps remotely is a welcome addition that's sure to be appreciated by many.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless