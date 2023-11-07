New Google Play Store update will let you remotely uninstall apps

This is the full changelog for Google Play Store v38.3 (2023-11-06):

[Phone] Makes your search results experience better by showing an icon that will take you right to the app or game.

[Phone] New feature to help you uninstall apps on connected devices.

[Phone] Updated design for Google Play Protect information cards.

[Phone] Added a prompt to remind you to enable notifications when pre-registering for an app.





However, as the update is just now rolling out — and that particular feature does not seem to be live yet — it is unclear whether support will be limited to certain device categories or if it will be open to the entire range of devices connected to Google Play. Currently, users are able to install apps remotely between Android smartphones, smartwatches, and Chromecast devices, but not to uninstall. This feature would be a long-overdue addition, as it would make it much easier to manage apps on connected devices.





To check if the update is available for your device, open the Google Play Store, tap on your profile photo, tap Settings > About > Play Store version > Update Play Store. If the update is available, it will automatically download and install, otherwise you will see a message telling you that the Play Store is up to date.



