New Google Play Store update will let you remotely uninstall apps
A new update to the Google Play Store is out today that adds some design tweaks and functional improvements. However, one very handy feature has been included with this update that had been rumored for a couple of months now — the ability to remotely uninstall apps from all your Android connected devices.
This was originally spotted by AssembleDebug/X back in September and was basically described as the ability to uninstall apps from all devices you own that are synced on Google Play, such as phones, tablets, Android TV and Google TV devices, Android Auto-enabled vehicles, Wear OS devices, and Chrome OS devices. All of this could now possible from the "Manage" tab in the "Apps and Games" section of the Google Play Store of one device.
This is the full changelog for Google Play Store v38.3 (2023-11-06):
- [Phone] Makes your search results experience better by showing an icon that will take you right to the app or game.
- [Phone] New feature to help you uninstall apps on connected devices.
- [Phone] Updated design for Google Play Protect information cards.
- [Phone] Added a prompt to remind you to enable notifications when pre-registering for an app.
However, as the update is just now rolling out — and that particular feature does not seem to be live yet — it is unclear whether support will be limited to certain device categories or if it will be open to the entire range of devices connected to Google Play. Currently, users are able to install apps remotely between Android smartphones, smartwatches, and Chromecast devices, but not to uninstall. This feature would be a long-overdue addition, as it would make it much easier to manage apps on connected devices.
To check if the update is available for your device, open the Google Play Store, tap on your profile photo, tap Settings > About > Play Store version > Update Play Store. If the update is available, it will automatically download and install, otherwise you will see a message telling you that the Play Store is up to date.
The new feature could have a significant impact on the way users manage apps on their connected devices. It could make it easier to keep devices organized and free of unwanted apps. It could also help users to improve the security of their devices by making it easier to remove malicious apps.
