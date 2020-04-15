Google Play Store update helps parents find content for their shut-in kids

Parents of young children are really having a tough time with the stay-at-home orders. Not only do they have to try and entertain their kids 24/7, the parents have to explain to them why they are stuck at home. Most kids that understand death will worry about their own demise and will be frightened at the possibility that their parents could die. Children this young probably should not be allowed to watch or listen to the news.





To help parents find things for their kids to do, Google announced that starting today, it will be adding a new Kids tab to the Google Play Store. Tapping on the tab will deliver what Google calls "teacher approved" apps that are "both enriching and entertaining." Parents can browse the Play Store looking for apps with the "Teacher approved" badge, or they can check the Kids tab when it appears on the Play Store app on their Android devices. The update should be received by U.S. Android users during the next few days and will roll out the feature to international users during the coming months. And those with a Google Play Pass subscription can find such apps under "Apps and games for kids." Google Play Pass costs $4.99 a month for unlocked access to over 350 apps. While there is normally a 10-day free trial, right now Android users can grab a 30-day free trial of the service throughout the month of April.











The launch of the new tab was pushed up after Google was told by parents testing it how useful the Kids tab is, especially during the times we live in. Those checking out the tab might not spot their favorite kiddie apps, but Google notes that it is adding new content as fast as possible. Apps in the Play Store that are approved by educators have a page that shows why they received such acclaim. Google explains what age group each of these apps is appropriate for and what makes each individual app fun & engaging. It also notes what makes a particular app creative and the positive emotions elicited by this title.

Google says, "Today's announcement wouldn't be possible without teachers who've been working closely with us for the last few years to curate apps that can help kids develop, grow and have fun. We trust teachers to enrich our kids while they're in school, and we're grateful they've shared their expertise to rate the apps kids use when they're not in school as well."