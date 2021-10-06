Google celebrates two years of Play Pass, highlights 10 amazing games

Google celebrates two years of Play Pass, highlights 10 amazing games0
In no particular order, here are the 10 games Google believes best show what Play Pass has to offer: Beach Buggy Racing, Very Little Nightmares, Stardew Valley, Football Manager 2021 Mobile, Photo Studio PRO, Learny Land Collection, Terraria, Pocket City, Kingdom Rush Vengeance – Tower Defense Game, and The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout.
With a library of only 350 titles at launch, Google Play Pass has almost tripled the number of games it offers to subscribers. Google added more than 600 games and apps in two years, so if you’re subscribing to Play Pass now, you can access over 950 titles.
Initially only available in the United States, Google Play Pass has been launched in more than 90 countries in just two years. Currently, Google Play Pass costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 for one year.