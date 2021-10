Google celebrates two years of Play Pass, highlights 10 amazing games

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Apple and Google are bound to compete each other on all fronts. Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass both made their debut back two years ago. Today, Play Pass celebrates its 2nd anniversary, and Google is highlighting 10 of the best games that made it to its subscription service throughout the years.In no particular order, here are the 10 games Google believes best show what Play Pass has to offer: Beach Buggy Racing, Very Little Nightmares, Stardew Valley, Football Manager 2021 Mobile, Photo Studio PRO, Learny Land Collection, Terraria, Pocket City, Kingdom Rush Vengeance – Tower Defense Game, and The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout.All these 10 games, along with everything in the Google Play Pass library is available for free and shouldn’t include in-app purchases or any ads.With a library of only 350 titles at launch, Google Play Pass has almost tripled the number of games it offers to subscribers. Google added more than 600 games and apps in two years, so if you’re subscribing to Play Pass now, you can access over 950 titles.Initially only available in the United States, Google Play Pass has been launched in more than 90 countries in just two years. Currently, Google Play Pass costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 for one year.