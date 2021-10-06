Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Android Apps Wireless service Games Google

Google celebrates two years of Play Pass, highlights 10 amazing games

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google celebrates two years of Play Pass, highlights 10 amazing games
Apple and Google are bound to compete each other on all fronts. Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass both made their debut back two years ago. Today, Play Pass celebrates its 2nd anniversary, and Google is highlighting 10 of the best games that made it to its subscription service throughout the years.

In no particular order, here are the 10 games Google believes best show what Play Pass has to offer: Beach Buggy Racing, Very Little Nightmares, Stardew Valley, Football Manager 2021 Mobile, Photo Studio PRO, Learny Land Collection, Terraria, Pocket City, Kingdom Rush Vengeance – Tower Defense Game, and The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout.

All these 10 games, along with everything in the Google Play Pass library is available for free and shouldn’t include in-app purchases or any ads.

With a library of only 350 titles at launch, Google Play Pass has almost tripled the number of games it offers to subscribers. Google added more than 600 games and apps in two years, so if you’re subscribing to Play Pass now, you can access over 950 titles.

Initially only available in the United States, Google Play Pass has been launched in more than 90 countries in just two years. Currently, Google Play Pass costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 for one year.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple reportedly orders more A14 Bionic chips expecting strong demand for the 5G iPhone 13 series
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple reportedly orders more A14 Bionic chips expecting strong demand for the 5G iPhone 13 series
German retailer reveals Pixel 6 price and pre-order gift
by Anam Hamid,  1
German retailer reveals Pixel 6 price and pre-order gift
The very affordable Cricket Icon 3 will be released this Friday
by Alan Friedman,  1
The very affordable Cricket Icon 3 will be released this Friday
TSMC chairman backs away from selling chips to firms stockpiling them
by Alan Friedman,  2
TSMC chairman backs away from selling chips to firms stockpiling them
It's incredibly easy to get the Motorola One 5G mid-ranger for free right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
It's incredibly easy to get the Motorola One 5G mid-ranger for free right now
-100%
Uber just introduced a new flight tracking feature? Say less!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Uber just introduced a new flight tracking feature? Say less!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless