Google Play Pass gains a bunch of new games in July

Tesla vs Lovecraft

An epic showdown between man vs monsters.

Price: $9.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Delight Games (Premium Library)

70+ interactive volumes to immerse you in new worlds.

Price: $29.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

WHO IS AWESOME

Fall, chase and flip your way to victory in this two-directional platformer!

Price: $0.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Starman

Recover the light, and bring life back!

Price: $4.49 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Super Glitch Dash

Cytus II

From the makers of Cytus, experience a whole new chapter.

Price: $1.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Summer Catchers

Embark on an epic road trip adventure of a lifetime.

Price: $3.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

The world of Salt is on the brink of collapse. Its only hope is Dandara.

Price: $5.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

The gaming industry is a money-making machine having exceeded the movie industry, one of the most profitable entertainment businesses. There are many ways to make money in the gaming industry, but the simplest way is via subscriptions. Google and Apple recently adopted the subscription-based system that Microsoft and Sony have been offering to their customers for a very long time.Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus are some of the most popular subscription services in the gaming industry, but if you're using a mobile device to play, you won't benefit from these services. Well, technically, you could get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play console games on your mobile device, but you won't get access to mobile titles.Google Play Pass offers subscribers access to hundreds of apps and games without ads and in-app purchases for just $5 per month or $30 per year. Obviously, the catalog of curated titles available under the service becomes bigger and bigger as Google adds new games to the offering.Starting this week, Google Play Pass subscribers are getting a bunch of new games that they can enjoy while on the move. Looking at the list of new titles added, it feels like there's something for everyone.The ultimate twitch runner has arrived.Price: Free (No in-app purchases with Google Play Pass subscription)The nine titles above add to the nearly 80 new games and apps that have been added to Google Play Pass since June 1, 2021. Of course, we expect more to be added in the coming months, so it seems like Google Play Pass might become a good subscription service if you're into mobile gaming.