Google Play Pass gains a bunch of new games in July

Google Play Pass gains a bunch of new games in July0
Google Play Pass offers subscribers access to hundreds of apps and games without ads and in-app purchases for just $5 per month or $30 per year. Obviously, the catalog of curated titles available under the service becomes bigger and bigger as Google adds new games to the offering.
Tesla vs Lovecraft
- An epic showdown between man vs monsters.
- Price: $9.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
Delight Games (Premium Library)
- 70+ interactive volumes to immerse you in new worlds.
- Price: $29.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
WHO IS AWESOME
- Fall, chase and flip your way to victory in this two-directional platformer!
- Price: $0.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
Starman
- Recover the light, and bring life back!
- Price: $4.49 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
Super Glitch Dash
The ultimate twitch runner has arrived.
Price: Free (No in-app purchases with Google Play Pass subscription)
Cytus II
- From the makers of Cytus, experience a whole new chapter.
- Price: $1.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
Summer Catchers
- Embark on an epic road trip adventure of a lifetime.
- Price: $3.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- The world of Salt is on the brink of collapse. Its only hope is Dandara.
- Price: $5.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
The nine titles above add to the nearly 80 new games and apps that have been added to Google Play Pass since June 1, 2021. Of course, we expect more to be added in the coming months, so it seems like Google Play Pass might become a good subscription service if you're into mobile gaming.