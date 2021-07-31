Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Android Apps Games Google

Google Play Pass gains a bunch of new games in July

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google Play Pass gains a bunch of new games in July
The gaming industry is a money-making machine having exceeded the movie industry, one of the most profitable entertainment businesses. There are many ways to make money in the gaming industry, but the simplest way is via subscriptions. Google and Apple recently adopted the subscription-based system that Microsoft and Sony have been offering to their customers for a very long time.

Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus are some of the most popular subscription services in the gaming industry, but if you're using a mobile device to play, you won't benefit from these services. Well, technically, you could get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play console games on your mobile device, but you won't get access to mobile titles.

Google Play Pass offers subscribers access to hundreds of apps and games without ads and in-app purchases for just $5 per month or $30 per year. Obviously, the catalog of curated titles available under the service becomes bigger and bigger as Google adds new games to the offering.

Starting this week, Google Play Pass subscribers are getting a bunch of new games that they can enjoy while on the move. Looking at the list of new titles added, it feels like there's something for everyone.

Tesla vs Lovecraft
  • An epic showdown between man vs monsters.
  • Price: $9.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Delight Games (Premium Library)
  • 70+ interactive volumes to immerse you in new worlds.
  • Price: $29.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

WHO IS AWESOME
  • Fall, chase and flip your way to victory in this two-directional platformer!
  • Price: $0.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Starman
  • Recover the light, and bring life back!
  • Price: $4.49 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Super Glitch Dash
The ultimate twitch runner has arrived.
Price: Free (No in-app purchases with Google Play Pass subscription)

Cytus II
  • From the makers of Cytus, experience a whole new chapter.
  • Price: $1.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Summer Catchers
  • Embark on an epic road trip adventure of a lifetime.
  • Price: $3.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
  • The world of Salt is on the brink of collapse. Its only hope is Dandara.
  • Price: $5.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

The nine titles above add to the nearly 80 new games and apps that have been added to Google Play Pass since June 1, 2021. Of course, we expect more to be added in the coming months, so it seems like Google Play Pass might become a good subscription service if you're into mobile gaming.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
by Anam Hamid,  5
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
by Anam Hamid,  1
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  3
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless