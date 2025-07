Google Play celebrates Comic-Con with exclusive Marvel’s Fantastic Four and Monopoly Go! prizes

Do you plan on participating in this "Four Days of Fantastic Rewards" campaign? Yes No Yes 66.67% No 33.33%



One highlight is the in-game crossover between "Monopoly Go!" and Marvel. From now until August 4, Play Points members in the U.S. can unlock an exclusive limited-time emoji called the Thing Tea Emoji. This unique item lets players show reactions during gameplay events like Bank Heists and Shut Downs, and it won’t be available to regular users.



One highlight is the in-game crossover between "Monopoly Go!" and Marvel. From now until August 4, Play Points members in the U.S. can unlock an exclusive limited-time emoji called the Thing Tea Emoji. This unique item lets players show reactions during gameplay events like Bank Heists and Shut Downs, and it won't be available to regular users.Beyond digital rewards, Google Play is also offering physical merchandise tied to the "Fantastic Four." Play Points members can redeem their points for collectible items like themed fan packs, a Fantastic Four-branded Citizen watch, and even a Marvel comic book signed by artist Phil Noto.









Those attending Comic-Con in person can visit the Google Play Rewards Lab. This is a pop-up experience that includes a life-sized conveyor belt and interactive zones inspired by each of the four superheroes. Visitors can try stretching like Mister Fantastic, becoming invisible like the Invisible Woman, smashing like The Thing, or igniting like the Human Torch. For Play Points members, there's the added bonus of prioritized entry and exclusive merchandise.





The Google Play Comic-Con experience. | Images credit — Google





Recommended Stories Google is also keeping the rewards going well beyond the convention. Following a recent announcement, the company is now releasing collectible drops throughout the year. The current batch includes exclusive Clash of Clans merchandise made in partnership with Supercell. Items include a Barbarian figurine, a Baby Dragon plush, and a Hog Rider canvas tote bag, all available only through Google Play Points in the U.S.These perks are designed to make Play Points more than just a way to get app discounts. Because of this, Google encourages users who haven’t joined Play Points yet to sign up , especially if they want to take part in the limited-time rewards during and after Comic-Con. Whether you're a gamer, comic book fan, or just enjoy free stuff, this summer's offerings add some creative incentives for members, so this is an opportunity to get some cool swag while playing your favorite games.

Google Play Points members are in for a treat this summer, especially if they’re fans of comics, mobile games, or Marvel’s superhero universe. Google is once again at San Diego Comic-Con, and this year, it's tying it to its Play Points loyalty program.Starting today, July 24th, Google Play is rolling out a campaign called "Four Days of Fantastic Rewards." As the name suggests, the promotion features a collaboration with "Monopoly Go!" and Marvel Studios’ upcoming film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which hits theaters this Friday. The result is a mix of digital and real-world perks available both at Comic-Con and through the Play Store itself.