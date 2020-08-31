Google is not doing enough to keep the Play Store safe, so you need to delete these apps yourself





Obviously, the same cannot be said about cybersecurity researchers such as the ones working for Sophos, who've recently been able to easily identify several dozen apps that either blatantly ignored or cleverly dodged Google's newly implemented rules aimed at thwarting this exact malicious phenomenon.

The latest batch of bad actors





Unfortunately, the search giant has yet to take action on "all but a few" of the apps found to employ various dirty tricks to "fleece" subscribers of obscene amounts of money for rudimentary features like file conversion, screen recording, wallpaper selection, or even fortune-telling, so before detailing said deceptive behavior, here's the list of titles you need to avoid or delete right now, compiled by the folks at Komando based on the package names made public by Sophos:





File Converter & JPEG Converter

Recover deleted photos, Photo backup

Screen recorder: Game recorder

Photo grid mixer : Insta grid & photogrid

Search by Image: Image Search – Smart Search

Dynamic Wallpaper

Gametris Wallpaper

Tell Shortvideo

Fontmoji

Video Magician

Xstar: Sleep and Mindfu – Apps on Google Play

Palmistry Astrology

Futurescope

Fortune Mirror

Prank Call Free Lite

Fake Chat Conversation – Prank

Old Me

My Replica 2: Ethnic Origin, Celebrity Look-Alike

Live GO Map 2020 for Poke Radar

IV GO Calculator for Poke GO Genie

Hy G File Scanner

Montage

Zynoa Wallpaper

That's a pretty lengthy list, but it's by no means exhaustive, mind you, and while Google is continuously working on getting rule-dodging devs to revise their borderline illegal and decidedly immoral behavior, some guidelines are far too vague or permissive to protect users.









For instance, Android app developers can legitimately charge up to $400 for weekly subscriptions to their services, which is outright insane whatever said services might include. What devs are no longer allowed to do is conceal the terms of a subscription agreement, but using various tactics, that continues to happen on a scandalously regular basis.

What to do and what to look out for





Users are often fooled into subscribing to a bunch of different apps at once and are overcharged for weekly access to other single services. The detailed terms of many subscriptions are obscured with tiny text that pushes fine print to new heights of disingenuity or even grey fonts on white backgrounds, making it incredibly and needlessly hard to tell exactly how much you're paying and how often you'll be charged said fee.





Another ploy, dubbed "blind sub" by veteran SophosLabs security expert Jagadeesh Chandraiah, involves subscribing users, well, blindly to one or several apps before revealing in any way, shape, or form how much said services will cost at the end of a typically brief trial period.









As always, the best method to protect yourself from any type of Google Play-installed threat is to carefully browse its user reviews and disregard 5-star ratings that could be easily machine-generated or manipulated in some other way.







