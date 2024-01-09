Google Pixel's Call Screening feature may expanding to more countries, including India





The handy call screening feature on Pixel devices automatically transcribes and filters incoming calls, providing you with an added layer of convenience and security. Although automatic call screening is currently only available in the US, manual call screening is known to be available in other countries. However, an intriguing finding on Reddit indicates that Google may be preparing for a more extensive release.





A Reddit user based in India (via Android Police ), successfully activated Call Screening on a rooted and modified OnePlus 7, and screenshots unveiled the inclusion of Hindi transcription and response suggestions. Within these screenshots, you can find clear indications of a possible expansion of the feature to India and other regions, along with the addition of new language support.





Screenshots via u/Yuval17G (Reddit)

Below are the additional languages that were spotted as ones that will be supported in the future, suggesting more possible regions where Call Screening could eventually be expanding to:

Deutsch - Belgium, Austria, Switzerland

Espanol - USA (EE.UU)

France - Belgium, Switzerland

Italiano - Switzerland & Italy

Portuguese - Brazil

English, Hindi - India

Although none of these findings are official in nature, the speculation is that these could possibly be in line to be revealed for the next Pixel Feature Drop, which is slated for March 2024. Currently, Call Screening works with the Pixel 5 up to the Pixel 8, which should be the same devices that should benefit from this feature should it expand to other countries as well.





As noted by AP, Samsung has already introduced a call screening feature on its phones in India, which is known as Bixby Text Call. Unfortunately, the current version of the software only supports English and does not include Hindi, the widely spoken language in the region. Should Google proceed with support for Hindi in Call Screening in India, this could open the doors for Call Screening to becoming more widely used globally.

