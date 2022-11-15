Google starts rolling out the first post-release update for the Pixel Watch





Google says that the November 2022 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Fitbit experiences and integration. The support page lists the actual changes taking place with the update:







FITBIT

Fitbit integration setting is now available on the App's home screen.

Fitbit is easy to set up through a single tap from within the Pixel Watch App.

Fitbit sync information is accessible from the home screen.



eSIM

Bug fixes related to the eSim setup.



TIPS AND SUPPORT

The 3D tutorial of the Watch is now available after OOBE in the "Tips & support" section.





After installing the update, Pixel Watch users should find it easier to set up Fitbit integration on the device by making a single tap on the Pixel Watch app. Those setting up their Pixel Watch should also find it easier to connect to their wireless provider now that bugs related to the embedded SIM (eSIM) feature have been exterminated. And the 3D tour of Pixel Watch features, originally available only during the watch setup process, will be available to view at any time (after installing the update).





While the update is rolling out now for the Google Pixel Watch, it won't be available to everyone right away. Actually, the company says that it might take a few weeks before the update hits the Pixel Watch app on your phone.



