Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

The mid-range OnePlus Pad is $140 off and a real gem with Amazon's lightning deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Pad with a charging cable attached to its USB-C port, set against on a white background.
We still have about a month left until Black Friday 2024. However, Amazon's latest OnePlus Pad deal is so generous that it may very well be mistaken for a Black Friday promo. Namely, the e-commerce giant is giving you a lightning $140 price cut, landing the Android tablet under the $345 mark.

Buy the OnePlus Pad for 29% less at Amazon

Want a new tablet with a great-looking display, respectable performance, and affordable price tag? The OnePlus Pad could be ideal! This bad boy already has a successor, but it's now a sure hit for bargain hunters, thanks to Amazon's lightning deal. Get yours soon and save 29% (or $140).
$140 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Think twice if you believe it's just a Prime Day offer going back live. In fact, this bad boy was $130 off during Prime Big Deal Days, meaning the super limited-time deal saves you even more! To top it off, we couldn't find the same $140 price cut at the official OnePlus Store or Walmart, whereas Best Buy doesn't have it in stock.

Slim, lightweight, and much more affordable right now, this slate easily lands among the best mid-range tablets. It sports an 11.61-inch display with 144Hz refresh rates, giving you ultra-responsive scrolling and a vivid streaming experience. The device uses the rather unconventional 7:5 aspect ratio, which further enhances the view, even when you're reading an e-book.

Under the hood, the ~$480 slate features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. While you can't expect it to be as powerful as an M4 iPad Pro (2024), this fella should handle everyday tasks with ease. Plus, it has a large 9,510 mAh battery with blazing-fast 67W charging speeds, maximizing your on-screen time.

While it already has a successor in the eyes of the OnePlus Pad 2, this puppy should receive major OS updates until 2026, plus security patches until 2027. In other words, if you can't afford the latest model with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, rest assured that its predecessor will remain up-to-date for quite a while.

Ultimately, the OnePlus Pad certainly doesn't have the raw horsepower of the best iPad models nor the superb display of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. But it stands its own ground in the mid-range tablet world, plus Amazon's lighting deal makes it a sure hit even for users on a budget. Hurry up and buy one soon—after all, Amazon's lightning promos rarely stay up for over a day.

You can also find the OnePlus Pad at:

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you

Latest News

OnePlus Open 2 leak hints at impressive features in a slim package
OnePlus Open 2 leak hints at impressive features in a slim package
Being a bargain hunter, I believe the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a no-miss at $150 off
Being a bargain hunter, I believe the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a no-miss at $150 off
The hot new Marshall Emberton III gets its first-ever discount at Amazon
The hot new Marshall Emberton III gets its first-ever discount at Amazon
HMD Sage’s leaked render reveals a very familiar design
HMD Sage’s leaked render reveals a very familiar design
Key specs for the Xiaomi 15 series confirmed, including a 5X telephoto camera for the Pro model
Key specs for the Xiaomi 15 series confirmed, including a 5X telephoto camera for the Pro model
Bluesky reveals plans to introduce paid tier with exclusive features
Bluesky reveals plans to introduce paid tier with exclusive features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless