The mid-range OnePlus Pad is $140 off and a real gem with Amazon's lightning deal
We still have about a month left until Black Friday 2024. However, Amazon's latest OnePlus Pad deal is so generous that it may very well be mistaken for a Black Friday promo. Namely, the e-commerce giant is giving you a lightning $140 price cut, landing the Android tablet under the $345 mark.
Think twice if you believe it's just a Prime Day offer going back live. In fact, this bad boy was $130 off during Prime Big Deal Days, meaning the super limited-time deal saves you even more! To top it off, we couldn't find the same $140 price cut at the official OnePlus Store or Walmart, whereas Best Buy doesn't have it in stock.
Under the hood, the ~$480 slate features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. While you can't expect it to be as powerful as an M4 iPad Pro (2024), this fella should handle everyday tasks with ease. Plus, it has a large 9,510 mAh battery with blazing-fast 67W charging speeds, maximizing your on-screen time.
Ultimately, the OnePlus Pad certainly doesn't have the raw horsepower of the best iPad models nor the superb display of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. But it stands its own ground in the mid-range tablet world, plus Amazon's lighting deal makes it a sure hit even for users on a budget. Hurry up and buy one soon—after all, Amazon's lightning promos rarely stay up for over a day.
You can also find the OnePlus Pad at:
Slim, lightweight, and much more affordable right now, this slate easily lands among the best mid-range tablets. It sports an 11.61-inch display with 144Hz refresh rates, giving you ultra-responsive scrolling and a vivid streaming experience. The device uses the rather unconventional 7:5 aspect ratio, which further enhances the view, even when you're reading an e-book.
While it already has a successor in the eyes of the OnePlus Pad 2, this puppy should receive major OS updates until 2026, plus security patches until 2027. In other words, if you can't afford the latest model with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, rest assured that its predecessor will remain up-to-date for quite a while.
