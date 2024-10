The mid-range OnePlus Pad is $140 off and a real gem with Amazon's lightning deal

Buy the OnePlus Pad for 29% less at Amazon Want a new tablet with a great-looking display, respectable performance, and affordable price tag? The OnePlus Pad could be ideal! This bad boy already has a successor, but it's now a sure hit for bargain hunters, thanks to Amazon's lightning deal. Get yours soon and save 29% (or $140). $140 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





We still have about a month left until Black Friday 2024. However, Amazon's latest OnePlus Pad deal is so generous that it may very well be mistaken for a Black Friday promo. Namely, the e-commerce giant is giving you a lightning $140 price cut, landing the Android tablet under the $345 mark.Think twice if you believe it's just a Prime Day offer going back live. In fact, this bad boy was $130 off during Prime Big Deal Days, meaning the super limited-time deal saves you even more! To top it off, we couldn't find the same $140 price cut at the official OnePlus Store or Walmart, whereas Best Buy doesn't have it in stock.Slim, lightweight, and much more affordable right now, this slate easily lands among the best mid-range tablets. It sports an 11.61-inch display with 144Hz refresh rates, giving you ultra-responsive scrolling and a vivid streaming experience. The device uses the rather unconventional 7:5 aspect ratio, which further enhances the view, even when you're reading an e-book.Under the hood, the ~$480 slate features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. While you can't expect it to be as powerful as an M4 iPad Pro (2024) , this fella should handle everyday tasks with ease. Plus, it has a large 9,510 mAh battery with blazing-fast 67W charging speeds, maximizing your on-screen time.