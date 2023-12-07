The greatest Google Pixel Tablet deal to date is back with a bang in time for Christmas

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Following a spectacular Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale that dropped essentially all of its best in-house products to lower-than-ever prices, Google took us all by surprise earlier this week with a revival of many of those killer holiday deals obviously meant to keep your spending to a minimum before Christmas.

But while the search giant's top nationwide Pixel 8, 8 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro offers all returned on December 3 after a short post-Cyber Monday break, the Pixel Tablet inexplicably kept bargain hunters waiting for a new discount until today.

Fortunately, that wait is now over, and the stock Android 14-running iPad alternative can once again be purchased for a cool $100 under its $499 and $599 list prices with 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively. This is obviously not an unprecedented markdown, but it also doesn't seem likely that you'll be able to save more money anytime soon.

That means you might as well pull the trigger right now if you're interested in picking up and actually receiving one of the best Android tablets out there by December 25. Amazon can currently guarantee nationwide shipping well ahead of that date regardless of which of the two aforementioned storage variants you prefer and in what hue.

Keep in mind that the first-of-a-kind Pixel Tablet includes a handy charging speaker dock in its regular price, and of course, that doesn't change if you get the Google Tensor G2-powered device at a nice $100 discount either. With the help of that bundled accessory, the 10.95-inch slate can seamlessly transform into a (jumbo-sized) Nest Hub smart display of sorts, so you're basically getting two useful devices at the (reduced) price of one here.

If that's not enough to convince you of this deal's unrivaled appeal, let us also mention that the Pixel Tablet comes with a decidedly premium metal-and-glass construction, decent 8GB RAM count, good battery life (when used as a good old fashioned tablet), and reasonably powerful speakers. Reasonably powerful is the best way to describe the Tensor G2 chip as well, while the IPS LCD screen is definitely bright and sharp but not particularly smooth. All in all, though, the value proposition is undeniably great, especially for hardcore Google fans and Android purists.
