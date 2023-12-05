Amazon slashes the price of the OG Pixel Watch by 43%, creating a magnetic attraction you can't escape
We recently reported that Google's awesome Pixel Watch 2 is currently available with a sweet discount on Amazon. However, if you want to score even bigger savings, we suggest you switch your focus to the OG Pixel Watch instead.
At the time of writing this lovely article, the WiFi version of the Google Pixel Watch is discounted by a whopping 43%. This means you now have the chance to snag Google's first-ever smartwatch with a bonkers $150 discount if you capitalize on this deal today.
The OG Google Pixel Watch is a premium smartwatch through and through. It packs a stylish dome-like design and goes well with both casual and formal attire.
Additionally, as a true high-end smartwatch, the Pixel Watch is full of health-tracking features. Powered by Fitbit's industry-leading fitness tracking, the timepiece packs every health-tracking functionality you expect to find on a top-tier smartwatch. A notable feature is that the wearable can measure your heart rate every second.
Google's first-gen Pixel Watch may be an older model now that we have a Pixel Watch 2, but it's still worth it, especially at its current price. The watch boasts a sleek look and a plethora of features and is the best choice for a Pixel fan on a budget. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand-new Pixel Watch today.
As for battery life, initially, you had to charge the Pixel Watch twice a day, which made it hard to recommend; however, Google fixed that, and the watch can now last you the whole day without the need for a top-up. Granted, you will need to charge it overnight, just like a regular Galaxy Watch or an Apple Watch.
