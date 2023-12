Amazon slashes the price of the OG Pixel Watch by 43%, creating a magnetic attraction you can't escape

Google Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch WiFi Silver with Charcoal Active band: Now $150 OFF on Amazon! Get the WiFi variant of the Silver-colored Google Pixel Watch with Charcoal Active band and save $150! This is a top-tier smartwatch full of features. Furthermore, it's a real bang for your buck at this price. $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

The OGis a premium smartwatch through and through. It packs a stylish dome-like design and goes well with both casual and formal attire.Additionally, as a true high-end smartwatch, theis full of health-tracking features. Powered by Fitbit's industry-leading fitness tracking, the timepiece packs every health-tracking functionality you expect to find on a top-tier smartwatch. A notable feature is that the wearable can measure your heart rate every second.As for battery life, initially, you had to charge thetwice a day, which made it hard to recommend; however, Google fixed that, and the watch can now last you the whole day without the need for a top-up. Granted, you will need to charge it overnight, just like a regular Galaxy Watch or an Apple Watch.Google's first-genmay be an older model now that we have a Pixel Watch 2 , but it's still worth it, especially at its current price. The watch boasts a sleek look and a plethora of features and is the best choice for a Pixel fan on a budget. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand-newtoday.