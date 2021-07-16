Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Google to take on the Oppo X with a rollable display phone, right after the Pixel Fold

Daniel Petrov
Google to launch a rollable display phone after the Pixel Fold, taking on the Oppo X
Google will be jumping on the bendy phones bandwagon with full force, it seems, as, just when we learned that it will release a Google Pixel Fold later this year, it becomes clear that the there may also be a Google Pixel Roll on the horizon. 

We already previewed what a foldable Pixel may bring to the Android ecosystem, but a rollable one? Oh, the suspense!

Rollable Google Pixel phone release slated for 2022


The ever-informed display analyst Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) which hold all the screen info about major upcoming phones from most popular brands in their reports, including all the foldable phones for 2021 and 2022, tips a rollable Pixel is in the making.

"Pixel Roll has such a nice ring to it. It is in our forecast, but not expected in next 12 months... Pixel Fold will come first at end of 2021," he quips nonchalantly, and coming from the guy who predicted 120Hz LTPO displays on iPhones and Galaxies, we ought to listen.

So far, it's LG, Samsung, and Sony who have demonstrated rollable OLED display sheets. While the LG Foldable was even in a reportedly advanced stage when the company decided to exit the phone business altogether, it was rather the Oppo X that made headlines with a completed prototype.


Google entering the still non-existent rollable display phone market will certainly give it the jolt that Samsung, as the near-exclusive supplier of bendy displays for such phones, hopes will be achieved by having a healthy competition in the area. 

Who knows, next year phones with bendy displays may finally become so mainstream that all our collective gaze will be towards exotics like rollable screen handsets. We just hope that the prices won't be many times above regular phones, as is the case with LG's rollable TV that just landed in the US for the yearly income of some.

