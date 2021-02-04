Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Apps Google

Google is bringing two big new health features to Pixel phones (and more)

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 04, 2021, 4:00 PM
Google is bringing two big new health features to Pixel phones (and more)
If you've ever found yourself using the relatively popular but far from perfect Google Fit app and wishing it could do... more, you'll be happy to hear that's exactly what's coming at some point next month.

While the latest health-tracking features meant to provide a more detailed picture of your wellness without requiring any accessories whatsoever are initially headed for Pixel devices only, the plan is to eventually expand heart rate and respiratory rate monitoring capabilities to other phones as well.

That's right, your Pixel will soon be able to keep an eye on way more than your daily step count with no need to sync to a smartwatch, fitness band, or any other sort of wearable device. If you're wondering how something like that is even possible, you probably don't remember Samsung's pre-Galaxy Note 10 and S20 flagships. 

Starting all the way back with 2014's Galaxy S5, the company's high-end handsets incorporated rear-mounted heart rate sensors whose functionality Google is essentially trying to replicate now sans using dedicated hardware. To measure their heart rate, Pixel owners will simply place their finger on the phone's rear-facing camera lens. From there, the Google Fit app will rely on "subtle changes in the color of your fingers" to deliver a measurement that the search giant claims to be "accurate within 2 percent" based on internal testing.


For respiratory rate supervision, the front-facing camera will step in and basically assume the role of your own virtual personal physician by monitoring chest movements. For that particular feature to work, your Pixel phone will need you to place your head and upper torso in view of its selfie shooter while you breathe normally.

Obviously, Big G doesn't want to make standalone activity trackers obsolete (especially now that it owns one of the wearable industry's pioneers and largest global players), simply aiming to make it as easy (and as cheap) as possible for everyone to stay on top of their health. And while these tools don't sound quite as convenient as a continuous wrist-worn heart rate monitor, they're certainly better than nothing... assuming they'll work as advertised.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
$3,000 Apple AR/VR headset coming 2022 with eye tracking, 8K displays, much more
Popular stories
OnePlus was the only brand that grew in the US last year
Popular stories
New report tips major camera upgrade for Apple's entire iPhone 13 family
Popular stories
How to get these cool Galaxy S21 features on your non-Samsung phone

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update
Popular stories
New Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 5G press renders confirm premium design

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless