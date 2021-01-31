All of Fitbit's best wearable devices are on sale at special prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Then again, Fitbit arguably outdid itself with the feature-packed Sense smartwatch and low-cost Inspire 2 activity tracker, which are undoubtedly among the very best gadgets available today in their price brackets.





Even better, if you're thinking of buying a special someone a cool health-centric gift for Valentine's Day, you might be excited to hear that every single Fitbit released in 2020 is currently on sale at a decent discount on Amazon.



Starting from the top of the company's food chain, the stress-managing and ECG-monitoring Fitbit Sense can be purchased for around 15 percent less than its usual price of $329.95 in both carbon/graphite and white/gold color combos. This is simply a revival of a limited-time deal from just a little while ago , but something tells us we won't see the Android and iOS-compatible timepiece further marked down in the very near future.



The same goes for the slightly humbler Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch, which has been available at an almost surprisingly reasonable price of $229.95 right off the bat, now fetching 30 bucks less than that to match its best ever deal.



If you want to spend even less on a similarly powerful but arguably less elegant device, the Fitbit Charge 4 band can be yours at a solid $40 off its $169.95 list price in a "Special" Granite Reflective Edition. The regular Charge 4 is also on sale at a small but still notable $21 discount, while the Inspire 2 costs $31 less than usual.



Since that latter entry-level fitness tracker normally goes for $99.95, its latest markdown equates to a massive 31 percent that makes an already great bargain an absolute must-buy for unpretentious health tech enthusiasts.