Google releases February security and functional patches for supported Pixel phones





Along with the functional patches, compatible Pixel handsets will receive the February Android security patch. Next month, alongside the March update, supported Pixel models will receive the latest feature drop which usually adds some cool new capabilities to the 2018 and newer models. The previous feature drop in December added the "Hold for Me" feature, native on the 2020 models, to the 2018 and 2019 units. With this feature, Google Assistant monitors your call once you've been put on hold; when a live person returns to the call, the Assistant will notify you and can re-establish your connection.









December's feature drop also added Extreme Battery Saver which, when enabled, "only runs the essentials on your phone so that your battery lasts as long as possible." According to Google, "Adaptive Charging helps preserve battery health over time by dynamically controlling how quickly a Pixel device charges." And the update also allows Pixel users to share their screen during Duo group calls. Who knows what great new features we will see for the Pixel line next month.



