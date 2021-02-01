Google releases February security and functional patches for supported Pixel phones
Google pushed out today the monthly Android update for its Pixel handsets which includes only a pair of functional patches that Google calls notable fixes. The first fix deals with an issue that prevented certain sensors from working on startup. All of the Pixel models still supported by Google will receive this patch including the Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 3a/3a XL, Pixel 4/4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5. The last two Pixel releases, the Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5, will receive the second functional patch which tunes and improves the touch experience on these models.
December's feature drop also added Extreme Battery Saver which, when enabled, "only runs the essentials on your phone so that your battery lasts as long as possible." According to Google, "Adaptive Charging helps preserve battery health over time by dynamically controlling how quickly a Pixel device charges." And the update also allows Pixel users to share their screen during Duo group calls. Who knows what great new features we will see for the Pixel line next month.
To get the latest updates, from your Pixel go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update.