Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Software updates Google

Google releases February security and functional patches for supported Pixel phones

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 01, 2021, 1:25 PM
Google releases February security and functional patches for supported Pixel phones
Google pushed out today the monthly Android update for its Pixel handsets which includes only a pair of functional patches that Google calls notable fixes. The first fix deals with an issue that prevented certain sensors from working on startup. All of the Pixel models still supported by Google will receive this patch including the Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 3a/3a XL, Pixel 4/4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5. The last two Pixel releases, the Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5, will receive the second functional patch which tunes and improves the touch experience on these models.

Along with the functional patches, compatible Pixel handsets will receive the February Android security patch. Next month, alongside the March update, supported Pixel models will receive the latest feature drop which usually adds some cool new capabilities to the 2018 and newer models. The previous feature drop in December added the "Hold for Me" feature, native on the 2020 models, to the 2018 and 2019 units. With this feature, Google Assistant monitors your call once you've been put on hold; when a live person returns to the call, the Assistant will notify you and can re-establish your connection.


December's feature drop also added Extreme Battery Saver which, when enabled, "only runs the essentials on your phone so that your battery lasts as long as possible." According to Google, "Adaptive Charging helps preserve battery health over time by dynamically controlling how quickly a Pixel device charges." And the update also allows Pixel users to share their screen during Duo group calls. Who knows what great new features we will see for the Pixel line next month.

To get the latest updates, from your Pixel go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update.

Related phones

Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
$225 Amazon $315 eBay $354 Overstock
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
$355 Amazon $284 eBay
  • Display 6.3 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3430 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
$349 Amazon
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 5 Reviews
$619 Amazon $489 eBay $19 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.3 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
Deal Special Amazon $349 Special B&HPhoto $349 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$499 Special B&HPhoto $499 Special Target Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.7
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
$699 Special B&HPhoto $700 Special BestBuy $700 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless