The Google Fit app gets a useful update with new progress tracking feature and a step counter

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 07, 2020, 3:08 AM
We all know it’s important, even more so these days, to stay active and move. Google is now offering an update to the Google Fit app, which will bring some useful features to better help you track your daily and weekly activity and progress.

The new features will be coming for Android and iOS users of the app, as well as Google watches’ Wear OS systems.

The first new feature that users will be getting is an improved visual of your daily activity and goals. Google states that the redesign will offer bright colors and easy-to-check bold text so that you can glance at the app in the middle of a workout.

Progress monitoring


Google is also adding new tiles to Wear OS smartwatches that would provide a way to easily start a workout. Options for workouts include running, cycling or strength training.



Additionally, the app will now be offering a way to track your goals with an updated version of the Heart Points tile on Wear OS devices, allowing you to visualize your progress throughout the week. The progress tracker will also be added to the Google Fit app home screen and notify you when you are close to fulfilling a goal. It’s important to note that this is not available for Android phones at the moment.



The update for Wear OS should start rollout today, however, smart watches without compatibility to Android Wear 2.0 will not be receiving it.

Step counting


Other than the progress tracking feature’s improvements, the app will also be getting the step counter as a central goal, which will be linked to the Heart Points goal. The update will provide a way to track daily activity based on steps, as this is a common measurement for a lot of people, to check if they are active enough. However, this update will not remove the feature that records move minutes and it will also remain available in the app.



Google states that the update for the Google Fit app will start coming to Android and iOS users in the beginning of this week.

