Google Pixel phones get a better Clock app and World Clock widget due to this new app
This week, Google rolled out a slew of new features for its Pixel phones, including the December Feature Drop and the Gemini AI, its answer to GPT-4. But amidst these major updates, a small but significant change landed: a new Weather app that powers weather information within the Clock app.
This new app, which now has its own listing on the Play Store, is distinct from the redesigned weather forecasts accessible through the Google app or the At a Glance widget. It exists to provide weather data for the Clock app, offering current conditions and forecasts within its interface, as well as the World Clock home screen widget.
This integration was first spotted by Android expert Mishaal Rahman during the development phase of the December Feature Drop. Initially limited to the Pixel 8 series, it is now available on all Pixel phones running the update, all the way back to Pixel 5a. Google Pixel users enrolled in the QPR1 Beta Program may also recall getting this feature in limited fashion back in October as part of Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2. It was also not showing up as a separate Play Store app at the time.
Weather integration within the Clock app, World Clock widget, and its Google Play Store listing
Once downloaded, the app prompts users to add local weather to the Clock app. After granting necessary permissions, the current weather conditions will appear alongside the time, both for your location and any added time zones. The app further integrates with your alarm, displaying current conditions and a daily forecast upon dismissal.
Image Credit: Mishaal Rahman
It is important to note that ,while convenient, the app's functionality remains limited. Tapping the current conditions doesn't reveal deeper details or hourly forecasts. Additionally, once enabled, turning off weather integration requires navigating through system settings. Also, as it is meant for the Pixel Clock app, this Weather app is currently only available on Pixel devices and not installable on other Android phones.
Despite its seemingly small value, the new Weather app offers a convenient way to access weather information without leaving the Clock app. Its integration with the alarm and World Clock widget adds further value, making it a helpful tool for Pixel users.
