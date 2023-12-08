Google Pixel phones get a better Clock app and World Clock widget due to this new app

Weather integration within the Clock app, World Clock widget, and its Google Play Store listing













Despite its seemingly small value, the new Weather app offers a convenient way to access weather information without leaving the Clock app. Its integration with the alarm and World Clock widget adds further value, making it a helpful tool for Pixel users. It is important to note that ,while convenient, the app's functionality remains limited. Tapping the current conditions doesn't reveal deeper details or hourly forecasts. Additionally, once enabled, turning off weather integration requires navigating through system settings. Also, as it is meant for the Pixel Clock app, this Weather app is currently only available on Pixel devices and not installable on other Android phones

Once downloaded, the app prompts users to add local weather to the Clock app. After granting necessary permissions, the current weather conditions will appear alongside the time, both for your location and any added time zones. The app further integrates with your alarm, displaying current conditions and a daily forecast upon dismissal.