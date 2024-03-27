Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google Pixel devices are suffering from an alarm bug when using Assistant

Google Pixel devices are suffering from an alarm bug when using Assistant
If you rely on your Google Pixel phone to wake you up in the morning, you'll want to pay attention to this. There's currently a strange bug within Google Assistant that can unintentionally get you off to a late start.

The bug was initially exposed by Artem Russakovskii, who discovered that a whopping 50+ of his alarms had been wiped clean. Even inactive alarms were unexpectedly deleted. To make matters worse, this happened after a simple attempt to turn off an alarm on a speaker in a different room. Replicating the issue only confirmed this wasn't an isolated incident, as documented in the below X thread.



Unfortunately, this isn't some fluke. As reported by Android Authority, it seems telling Google Assistant to "turn off all alarms" results in, well, the deletion of ALL your alarms on Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 devices. Testing by Tom's Guide on a Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 4a confirmed the bug's presence there too, and so did my own testing on a Pixel Fold. Furthermore, I have Gemini set as my digital assistant on the Pixel Fold, so this appears to be pretty widespread on Pixels.

The good news is that it seems non-Pixel devices with Google Assistant don't exhibit this behavior, but the situation is certainly irritating for users who meticulously set and depend on multiple alarms. Likely, this is an easy fix, but its persistence over months suggests Google might be oblivious to the issue. Let's hope Google gets on this fix quickly to ensure Pixel owners can count on their phones for those essential wake-up calls.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

