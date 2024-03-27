Google Pixel devices are suffering from an alarm bug when using Assistant





Just found that all of my alarms were gone on my Pixel 8 Pro. Has anyone ever had this happen? I have no idea how they disappeared.



I had like 50 of them (1 active). pic.twitter.com/IvD1rHp1Ed — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) March 27, 2024



Unfortunately, this isn't some fluke. As reported by Pixel Fold , so this appears to be pretty widespread on Pixels.



The good news is that it seems non-Pixel devices with Google Assistant don't exhibit this behavior, but the situation is certainly irritating for users who meticulously set and depend on multiple alarms. Likely, this is an easy fix, but its persistence over months suggests Google might be oblivious to the issue. Let's hope Google gets on this fix quickly to ensure Pixel owners can count on their phones for those essential wake-up calls. Unfortunately, this isn't some fluke. As reported by Android Authority , it seems telling Google Assistant to "turn off all alarms" results in, well, the deletion of ALL your alarms on Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 devices. Testing by Tom's Guide on a Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 4a confirmed the bug's presence there too, and so did my own testing on a Pixel Fold . Furthermore, I have Gemini set as my digital assistant on the, so this appears to be pretty widespread on Pixels.The good news is that it seems non-Pixel devices with Google Assistant don't exhibit this behavior, but the situation is certainly irritating for users who meticulously set and depend on multiple alarms. Likely, this is an easy fix, but its persistence over months suggests Google might be oblivious to the issue. Let's hope Google gets on this fix quickly to ensure Pixel owners can count on their phones for those essential wake-up calls.

If you rely on your Google Pixel phone to wake you up in the morning, you'll want to pay attention to this. There's currently a strange bug within Google Assistant that can unintentionally get you off to a late start.The bug was initially exposed by Artem Russakovskii, who discovered that a whopping 50+ of his alarms had been wiped clean. Even inactive alarms were unexpectedly deleted. To make matters worse, this happened after a simple attempt to turn off an alarm on a speaker in a different room. Replicating the issue only confirmed this wasn't an isolated incident, as documented in the below X thread.