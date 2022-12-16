Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price

Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Released at a slightly lower price of $199.99 than Samsung's $229.99 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple's $249.99 AirPods Pro 2 back in July following an official announcement a couple of months earlier, Google's noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro scored a decent $25 discount in August and September before settling at $149.99 in late October and pretty much all of November.

The lengthy $50 Black Friday markdown essentially available nationwide unsurprisingly went away after Cyber Monday and didn't come back at any major US retailers, but out of nowhere, Amazon is now selling Google's most advanced true wireless earbuds yet at their lowest price ever in one color option.

Yes, as crazy as it sounds, the "Coral"-coated Pixel Buds Pro are indeed more affordable at the time of this writing than both on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, fetching a pretty significant 60 bucks less than usual.

That equates to a cool 30 percent slashed off the aforementioned regular price of $199.99, but before crossing this off your Christmas shopping list, you should know that Amazon can only promise delivery between December 27 and 29 right now.

If you're willing to wait, it's hard to think of a better true wireless audio product available at a comparable price at the moment, especially if you're looking for a pair of high-end earbuds to use alongside your new and affordable Pixel handset.

Of course, the Pixel Buds Pro will work just fine with any Android device and even iPhones, producing high-quality sound for up to an outstanding 11 hours on a single charge while a bundled wireless charging case can get that endurance rating to as much as 31 hours.

The active noise cancellation, Transparency Mode, and voice call clarity are all among the best in the world, naturally making Google's top AirPods Pro 2 alternatives some of the overall greatest wireless earbuds money can buy this holiday season.
