Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price





The lengthy $50 Black Friday markdown essentially available nationwide unsurprisingly went away after Cyber Monday and didn't come back at any major US retailers, but out of nowhere, Amazon is now selling Google 's most advanced true wireless earbuds yet at their lowest price ever in one color option.

Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Coral $60 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, as crazy as it sounds, the "Coral"-coated Pixel Buds Pro are indeed more affordable at the time of this writing than both on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, fetching a pretty significant 60 bucks less than usual.





That equates to a cool 30 percent slashed off the aforementioned regular price of $199.99, but before crossing this off your Christmas shopping list, you should know that Amazon can only promise delivery between December 27 and 29 right now.





If you're willing to wait, it's hard to think of a better true wireless audio product available at a comparable price at the moment, especially if you're looking for a pair of high-end earbuds to use alongside your new and affordable Pixel handset





Of course, the Pixel Buds Pro will work just fine with any Android device and even iPhones, producing high-quality sound for up to an outstanding 11 hours on a single charge while a bundled wireless charging case can get that endurance rating to as much as 31 hours.



