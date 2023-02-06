One of the best Google Pixel Buds Pro deals ever is back with a vengeance
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pretty much every single product made by Google is on sale at a special price across the US right now, but if the search giant's in-house smartphones and smartwatch don't impress you much for some reason, perhaps the most advanced Pixel Buds yet can get the job done.
As their name suggests, the 2022-released Pixel Buds Pro are Google's best attempt to date at rivaling Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro (and AirPods Pro 2) while also going up against similarly premium true wireless earbuds from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, or Apple-owned Beats.
With state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology on deck, these bad boys are unsurprisingly expensive, normally fetching $199.99 a pair in a grand total of four color options and currently setting you back a cool 50 bucks less than that.
You can take your pick from charcoal, coral, fog, and lemongrass hues and from major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy at the exact same reduced price at the time of this writing, and yes, you are looking at easily the greatest Pixel Buds Pro deal of 2023 so far.
This is a Black Friday-grade offer, mind you, although technically, Amazon did slash an extra $10 off the Pixel Buds Pro's list price before... in just one color and for just a few hours.
Obviously, there's no way to know for sure how long this revived Black Friday promotion might last, but we're ready to bet bargain hunters will get plenty of time to save big before Valentine's Day on some of the best wireless earbuds out there.
In addition to noise cancelling capabilities, the Pixel Buds Pro will also deliver top-notch overall audio performance, excellent battery life, crystal clear calls, flawless connectivity with Android handsets (especially Pixels, of course), and decent water resistance at a considerably lower price than Apple's massively popular second-gen AirPods Pro.
