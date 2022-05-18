 Qi certification reveals the Pixel Buds Pro's wireless charging speed - PhoneArena
Qi certification reveals the Pixel Buds Pro's wireless charging speed

Google
Qi certification reveals the Pixel Buds Pro's wireless charging speed
At this year's Google I/O, we received not one, not two, but three new hardware announcements. At its developer conference, Big G announced a new budget Pixel phone, its first-ever smartwatch, and a new pair of earbuds — the Pixel Buds Pro — designed to compete with the best earphones on the market. And now, according to a recent certification, we know the maximum wireless charging speed of Google's premium earbuds (via 9to5Google).

According to their Qi certification, the Pixel Buds Pro will support up to 2.5 watts of wireless charging speed, which isn't quick by any means and is exactly the same as the rate of the second generation Pixel Buds. It's faster than Apple's AirPods Pro, which charge wirelessly at up to 1.7 watts, but if you're used to the Sony WF-1000XM4's 5 watts, you will feel the difference.

Yes, the time it will take for your Pixel Buds Pro to charge is also dependent on the battery within the case, which is something that Google hasn't revealed yet. We only know that, combined with the case, these bad boys will offer up to 31 hours of listening time, which is not bad at all compared to the WF-1000XM4 and the AirPods Pro's 24 hours. However, neither the battery capacity of the casing nor the battery size of the earbuds themselves are known.

With their 31 hours of listening experience, ANC and spatial audio support, deeper Google Assistant integration, and potential premium sound quality, the Pixel Buds Pro look like they will definitely be a bang for your buck. Of course, we can't be 100% sure until we test them, so stay tuned for our Pixel Buds Pro review to see if Big G's flagship earphones really deserve your hard-earned $199.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless