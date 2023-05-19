Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Pixel Buds Pro could soon be able to silence pesky car honks for more clear calls

Google
The Pixel Buds Pro could soon be able to silence pesky car honks for more clear calls
Although it will soon be a whole year since Google released its Pixel Buds Pro, the tech giant continues to add new features to its Pro earbuds. For example, last October, Google added a 5-band EQ to its Pixel Buds Pro, and in March, the tech giant further enhanced its earbuds by adding Spatial Audio support with Head Tracking.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro could soon receive another nifty feature. As 9to5Google first reported, Google is cooking up a new big software update that will add the tech giant's Clear Calling functionality to its Pro earbuds. The leak comes from an unnamed source who is "familiar with the matter."

In case you are not a Pixel user and don't know what Clear Calling is, it is a feature that uses machine learning to remove background noise, letting you hear the person you are talking to more clearly. It activates when the person on the other side is in a loud place, like a street with a lot of traffic, for example.

But Clear Calling won't be the only feature coming to the Pixel Buds Pro. Apparently, Google is also planning to add support for "Super Wide Band speech," which improves the quality of the calls by expanding the frequency range from 16Hz to 32Hz. According to 9to5Google's source, Google will also add a new hearing-related Digital Wellbeing function to its Pro earbuds. However, there is not a lot of information regarding that upcoming feature.

The new features are expected to arrive on the Pixel Buds Pro in the coming months.

