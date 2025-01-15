Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Google Pixel and Mark Rober launch a satellite to capture selfies in space

Image of Mark Robert taking a selfie with a Google Pixel
Image credit — Google

Prepare for liftoff, as your selfie could be orbiting Earth thanks to a collaboration between former NASA engineer and YouTube star Mark Rober and Google Pixel. In this partnership they've launched a satellite designed to capture images of selfies displayed on Pixel phones against the backdrop of our planet.  

However, this isn't your average selfie project. The satellite, named SAT GUS, is part of a broader initiative to inspire interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). Rober, known for his entertaining and educational YouTube videos, hopes this unique project will encourage young people to explore careers in these fields.  

Joining this cosmic adventure is easy. Those interested can just head over to a special link in the Google Store to register and submit a selfie. Then, you can follow SAT GUS as it travels around Earth. When the satellite is perfectly positioned, it will snap a picture of your selfie on a Pixel phone with Earth in the background. You'll then receive a copy of this extraordinary image to share with friends and family.  

Video Thumbnail


But how did this all come about? Mark Rober, with his passion for science and engineering, wanted to find a way to make these fields more engaging for the next generation. Partnering with Google Pixel, they came up with the idea of launching a satellite that would capture selfies in space. This project combines cutting-edge technology with a fun and accessible activity, making it the perfect way to spark curiosity about STEM.

This opportunity was previously also made available to T-Mobile customers via the T-Mobile Tuesdays program, which we covered back in December. Now, it is pretty much available to anyone who would like to be part of this fun, yet historic, project

This project is also more than just a cool way to share your selfie; it's a celebration of science and space exploration. It's also a great opportunity to learn about how satellites work and the technology behind capturing images from space. So, don't miss your chance to be part of this exciting initiative and send your selfie on an out-of-this-world journey.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

