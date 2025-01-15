Google Pixel and Mark Rober launch a satellite to capture selfies in space

Image credit — Google





Prepare for liftoff, as your selfie could be orbiting Earth thanks to a collaboration between former NASA engineer and YouTube star Mark Rober and Google Pixel. In this partnership they've launched a satellite designed to capture images of selfies displayed on Pixel phones against the backdrop of our planet.









But how did this all come about? Mark Rober, with his passion for science and engineering, wanted to find a way to make these fields more engaging for the next generation. Partnering with Google Pixel, they came up with the idea of launching a satellite that would capture selfies in space. This project combines cutting-edge technology with a fun and accessible activity, making it the perfect way to spark curiosity about STEM.

T-Mobile Tuesdays program, which we covered back in December. Now, it is pretty much available to anyone who would like to be part of this fun, yet historic, project



This project is also more than just a cool way to share your selfie; it's a celebration of science and space exploration. It's also a great opportunity to learn about how satellites work and the technology behind capturing images from space. So, don't miss your chance to be part of this exciting initiative and send your selfie on an out-of-this-world journey. This opportunity was previously also made available to T-Mobile customers via the Tuesdays program, which we covered back in December. Now, it is pretty much available to anyone who would like to be part of this fun, yet historic project