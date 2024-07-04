Google Pixel 9 Series to feature upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Image credit — OnLeaks









Google is reportedly upgrading the fingerprint sensor in its upcoming Pixel 9 series to an ultrasonic one, a long-awaited change that could potentially address the slow and unreliable under-display fingerprint scanning issues that have plagued previous Pixel models. This transition to an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner marks a significant upgrade from the optical scanners that have been used in Pixel phones since the Pixel 6. Optical scanners, while functional, have been criticized for their slower unlock speeds, lower accuracy, and sensitivity to moisture and dirt. They also tend to emit a bright flash in low-light conditions, which can be a nuisance to users. In contrast, ultrasonic scanners, like the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2 reportedly being used in the Pixel 9, are known for their faster, more reliable performance. This is due to their ability to create a more detailed image of the fingerprint, making them less susceptible to errors. They also function seamlessly in various lighting conditions, eliminating the need for a bright flash.





Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors have been used on Samsung Galaxy devices since the S10 | Image credit — PhoneArena

While the choice of hardware is a crucial factor, the overall user experience will also depend on the software implementation and optimization by Google. However, the switch to an ultrasonic sensor is a promising step towards improving the fingerprint scanning experience on Pixel phones.



It's important to note that the Pixel 9 Fold, due to its unique design, will reportedly not feature the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Instead, it will retain the fingerprint scanner integrated into its power button.




