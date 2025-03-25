Save $250 on the AI-powered Pixel 9 Pro XL during Amazon’s Spring Sale

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: 21% off at Amazon $250 off (21%) Packed with Google’s latest AI tools, a triple-camera system, and a vibrant 6.8” OLED display, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is smarter, faster, and more refined than ever. Grab it now at its lowest price yet during Amazon’s Spring Sale. Buy at Amazon

During our , it felt like the first phone truly built around AI. You get exclusive features like Reimagine photo editing, Auto Frame, and Add Me—AI tools that elevate your images and simplify creative work. Gemini also plays a big role in organizing your emails, generating to-do lists, and assisting with your calls.



In terms of its new design, the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with flat aluminum sides, a matte glass back, IP68 protection, and a durable body that's easier to grip and more resistant to drops.





The display is a standout with Pixels, and it's no different with the 9 Pro XL. The phone has a 6.8-inch OLED panel that reached over 2,000 nits of brightness in our tests, making it the brightest screen we've ever tested at PhoneArena.



Performance-wise, the Tensor G4 chip still lags behind Snapdragon and Apple chips in raw power, but it runs cooler than before and excels at handling AI tasks. There’s 16GB of RAM under the hood, a part of which is dedicated solely to AI performance.



The Pixel’s camera setup hasn’t changed much in terms of hardware, but Google has added meaningful upgrades in software. The main 50MP sensor, the ultra-wide camera, and 5X telephoto zoom are all solid, and now faster at capturing low-light shots, with new features like real-time portrait mode.



Battery life is solid too. With a 5,060mAh cell, the Pixel 9 Pro XL hit 18 hours and 52 minutes of web browsing in our test—better than its predecessor. It also supports faster 37W charging, reaching 63% in 30 minutes, and has 21W wireless charging (with a Pixel Stand).