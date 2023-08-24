Benchmark listing suggests Google's Pixel 8a is a thing in (early) testing





Although a final decision in one direction or the other is unlikely to have been made yet, the latest signs are certainly promising, suggesting that someone, somewhere is in possession of an early working Pixel 8 a prototype.









Pixel 7a, Pixel 8a inches closer to a release presumably set for next spring. These are slightly lower than what the Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro are routinely capable of, but of course, that's likely to change as the Pixel 8a inches closer to a release presumably set for next spring.









Until May 2024, we're left dreaming with our eyes open as to how Google could further improve one of the best budget 5G phones around. For the time being, all we can gather from this preliminary benchmark listing is that the Pixel 8a will retain its predecessor's 8GB RAM count, which makes perfect sense, while most likely packing some sort of an underclocked Tensor G3 processor.





Big G's next-gen chipset is not official yet, mind you, but it was spotted inside a presumed Pixel 8 prototype in a vastly different configuration with four CPU cores clocked at 2.15 GHz, another four at 2.45 GHz, and a ninth one at a whopping 3.02 GHz.





The SoC under the Pixel 8 a's hood, meanwhile, seems to come with four 1.7 GHz CPU cores, another four clocked at 2.37 GHz, and the last one at "just" 2.91 GHz, which sounds a little less impressive.





Before you become too worried about the raw power of this next-gen Android mid-ranger, though, it's crucial to keep in mind that the details mentioned above are far from etched in stone right now. In addition to being subject to change until Google kicks off its Pixel 8 a production, they could also be inaccurate or completely phony to begin with, as Geekbench data is almost too easy to manipulate.

