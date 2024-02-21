Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google's impressive Pixel 8 Pro is still available at $200 off on Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's impressive Pixel 8 Pro is still available at $200 off on Amazon
Did you know that you can still save an impressive $200 on the latest and greatest of all Pixel phones? Well, now you do! In case you missed it, the fantastic Pixel 8 Pro got a generous price cut at the beginning of this month across almost all paintjobs and storage variants on Amazon.

As you might have already guessed, this tempting price cut is still very much active today and up for grabs. So, if you missed the first chance to take advantage, know it’s not too late to act. Also, don’t hesitate to switch retailers if you prefer getting your gadgets at Best Buy or straight from the official Google store, as the $200 price cut is available at all three merchants.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: now $200 off at Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro is still available at $200 off on Amazon, which essentially lands it at its best price. This puppy features a 6.7-inch OLED display and plenty of AI smarts that make it a worthwhile investment, not to mention the stellar camera setup and advanced camera app that helps you turn your photos into a masterpiece. Get it now and save $200.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


By the way, does the 20% markdown seem familiar to you? But of course, it does, for it’s been out and about on numerous occasions, appearing for the first time during the festive shopping season, better known as Black Friday. Even so, there’s really no way of saying just how much longer online retailers will be feeling so generous with this puppy, so we’d recommend getting your slice of the pie while it’s still hot!

The Pixel 8 Pro is among the best Android phones on the market, all the more so with this cool, albeit not unique, $200 price cut. With its amazing 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen, plenty of AI smarts, a killer camera setup complemented by an impressively versatile camera app awesome gimmicks like a thermometer, and frequent software updates, this bad boy is indeed rather impressive.

And while the 128GB model is typically priced at just under $1,000, the good news is that you can now get it at $200 off once again. If you like this deal, be sure to act on it – it’s been live for some time now and could expire soon.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless