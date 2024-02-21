Google's impressive Pixel 8 Pro is still available at $200 off on Amazon
Did you know that you can still save an impressive $200 on the latest and greatest of all Pixel phones? Well, now you do! In case you missed it, the fantastic Pixel 8 Pro got a generous price cut at the beginning of this month across almost all paintjobs and storage variants on Amazon.
As you might have already guessed, this tempting price cut is still very much active today and up for grabs. So, if you missed the first chance to take advantage, know it’s not too late to act. Also, don’t hesitate to switch retailers if you prefer getting your gadgets at Best Buy or straight from the official Google store, as the $200 price cut is available at all three merchants.
And while the 128GB model is typically priced at just under $1,000, the good news is that you can now get it at $200 off once again. If you like this deal, be sure to act on it – it’s been live for some time now and could expire soon.
By the way, does the 20% markdown seem familiar to you? But of course, it does, for it’s been out and about on numerous occasions, appearing for the first time during the festive shopping season, better known as Black Friday. Even so, there’s really no way of saying just how much longer online retailers will be feeling so generous with this puppy, so we’d recommend getting your slice of the pie while it’s still hot!
The Pixel 8 Pro is among the best Android phones on the market, all the more so with this cool, albeit not unique, $200 price cut. With its amazing 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen, plenty of AI smarts, a killer camera setup complemented by an impressively versatile camera app awesome gimmicks like a thermometer, and frequent software updates, this bad boy is indeed rather impressive.
