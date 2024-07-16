Google Pixel 8 Pro with a 30% discount might be the Prime Day deal you've been waiting for
Deals, deals, deals – Amazon Prime Day is all about them, and they’re in full swing. If you are hunting for a new phone, we have rounded up the best Prime Day phone deals for you to check out. However, if you are reading this, you've probably already set your sights on the Pixel 8 Pro. Congrats, it's a fantastic choice, especially with the current discount!
Google's latest flagship phone is one of the best camera phones out there. It boasts a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera that captures 105% more light and focuses 30% closer for better Macro Focus shots, and a 48MP telephoto lens with a 56% boost in light sensitivity, offering 5x optical zoom and 10x optical-quality sensor-crop zoom. Plus, the 10.5MP selfie camera features autofocus, making it even better.
To enjoy all its features, the Pixel 8 Pro features a spacious 6.7-inch display with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it's powered by the latest Google Tensor G3 chip, optimized for faster AI tasks.
If that doesn't sound promising enough, Google is committed to supporting the Pixel 8 series for the next 7 years! That is right, the Pixel 8 Pro will receive Android updates and security patches until 2030. So, all these, along with this tempting discount, it is worth the investment, right?
The Pixel 8 Pro is $300 off during Prime Day, which is a solid 30% discount. This tempting deal is for the unlocked version, giving you the freedom to choose your carrier.
However, the Pixel 8 Pro isn't just about the camera. Google packed the latest Pixel 8 series with AI features, and the Pro model has it all. From the Magic Editor, which lets you move, resize, or delete objects or people in your photos, to the Generative AI wallpapers and audio summary features for meetings.
