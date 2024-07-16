Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Prime Day Alert!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google Pixel 8 Pro with a 30% discount might be the Prime Day deal you've been waiting for

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 8 Pro with a 24% discount might be the Prime Day deal you've been waiting for
Deals, deals, deals – Amazon Prime Day is all about them, and they’re in full swing. If you are hunting for a new phone, we have rounded up the best Prime Day phone deals for you to check out. However, if you are reading this, you've probably already set your sights on the Pixel 8 Pro. Congrats, it's a fantastic choice, especially with the current discount!

The Pixel 8 Pro is $300 off during Prime Day, which is a solid 30% discount. This tempting deal is for the unlocked version, giving you the freedom to choose your carrier.

Unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro with 30% discount on Prime Day

During Prime Day, you can grab the latest and greatest from Google, the Pixel 8 Pro, for $300 off its regular price! Hurry, though—this deal will only be available for two days, so act fast!
$300 off (30%)
$699
$999
Buy at Amazon


Google's latest flagship phone is one of the best camera phones out there. It boasts a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera that captures 105% more light and focuses 30% closer for better Macro Focus shots, and a 48MP telephoto lens with a 56% boost in light sensitivity, offering 5x optical zoom and 10x optical-quality sensor-crop zoom. Plus, the 10.5MP selfie camera features autofocus, making it even better.

However, the Pixel 8 Pro isn't just about the camera. Google packed the latest Pixel 8 series with AI features, and the Pro model has it all. From the Magic Editor, which lets you move, resize, or delete objects or people in your photos, to the Generative AI wallpapers and audio summary features for meetings. 

To enjoy all its features, the Pixel 8 Pro features a spacious 6.7-inch display with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it's powered by the latest Google Tensor G3 chip, optimized for faster AI tasks.

If that doesn't sound promising enough, Google is committed to supporting the Pixel 8 series for the next 7 years! That is right, the Pixel 8 Pro will receive Android updates and security patches until 2030. So, all these, along with this tempting discount, it is worth the investment, right?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless