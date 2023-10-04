Best Google Pixel 8 Pro preorder deals, get a free Pixel 8!
Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro 2023 flagships landed with new camera features, some of the brightest phone displays, and even a thermometer! As usual, the perennial fan favorites for their stand-out design with the camera strip on the back offer excellent value-for-money ratio compared to other flagship phone series. Excellent doesn't mean cheap, though, as the Pixel 8 Pro still starts from $899 and there is now an expensive 1TB option, so we list the best Google Pixel phone deals and free gifts offers to take advantage of!
Amazon is usually one of the best places to buy Google Pixel phones and it can offer up to $200 off directly during events like Amazon Prime Day. You won't be getting the generous trade-in deals that you can have at places like Best Buy or Google's own store, though.
Best Buy is usually offering the Pixels in all their colors and storage variants and now has generous trade-in offer of up to $650 towards a purchase. Besides the discount and trade-in, Best Buy gave $300 off on the Pixel 7 Pro and that was the best Pixel 7 Pro deal at the time, but that's not the case for the Pixel 8 Pro.
AT&T has its generic $800 off deal on any flagship phone that with an eligible trade-in and unlimited 5G plan. The kicker, however, is that you can trade in any phone that costs at least $35 and get $800 off the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro!
Just like AT&T, Verizon is offering the Pixel 8 Pro with $800 off for an eligible trade-in and a new plan subscription. That would leave the phone costing you just $199.
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro price
Google kept the price of its 2023 Pixels largely unchanged, but this time around offers higher storage tiers, up to 1TB, which shake up the price range of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as follows:
|Google Pixel 8 Pro price
|Google Pixel 8 price
|128GB
|$999
|$699
|256GB
|$1059
|$749
|512GB
|$1119
|n/a
|1TB
|$1219
|n/a
The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be available in the US, Canada, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan on October 11. The Pixel 8 preorder deals include a set of Pixel Buds Pro or a Pixel Watch 2, depending on the region.
Pixel 8 Pro deals on Amazon
Pixel 8 Pro deals at Best Buy
AT&T Pixel 8 Pro deals
Pixel 8 Pro deals at Verizon
T-Mobile Pixel 8 Pro deals
- Get a free Pixel 8 (or $800 off Pixel 8 Pro) when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Go5G Business Plus, Go5G Business Next or when switching to T-Mobile on an eligible Business Unlimited plan, with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
- Get up to $500 off the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro when trading in a device on eligible plans (Go5G, Magenta and more), with 24 monthly bill credits.
- Get $400 off the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro when adding a line on eligible plans (Go5G, Magenta and more), with 24 monthly bill credits.
- Pick up any new Pixel 8 smartphone and get a free Google Pixel Watch 2 when activating a new watch line via virtual prepaid Mastercard, plus tax.
- T-Mobile for Business exclusive offer: FREE Square contactless payment processing on up to $3000 in transactions when picking up a new Google Pixel.
Is there be a free Google Pixel 8?
- There might be on Best Buy with a discount and a trade-in for the Pixel 7
- Free AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile Pixel 8 with any trade-in and a plan
As usual, the carriers may give the Pixel 8 for free with a trade-in, or at a heavy discount without since its price is rather low compared to its larger sibling. Moreover, Best Buy had its predecessor at $250 off at launch, essentially slashing its price to sub-$500 category, not even counting the great trade-in offer.
Can you get the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro unlocked?
- Yes, on Google Store, at Best Buy, on Amazon, etc.
Google's Pixels are among the rare phone models that you can buy unlocked in the US from nearly anywhere but the carrier stores, together with the iPhones and Samsung Galaxies.
