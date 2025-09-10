Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal
The earbuds deliver premium sound, have effective ANC, and are a top pick for Galaxy users who're after an exceptional listening experience.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a no-brainer for Samsung fans looking to upgrade their listening experience. And right now, these premium earbuds are even more tempting than usual thanks to a sweet 24% discount on Amazon. This allows shoppers to grab a pair for just south of $190. That’s a whole $60 off their usual cost of about $250. Don’t wait around, though, as there’s no telling how long this deal will last.
Rivaling top-tier earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, these puppies rank among the best earphones money can buy, delivering top-quality sound with strong bass. They also support 360-degree audio, which you can tailor to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.
Of course, as Samsung’s top-of-the-line earbuds, they come with capable ANC, which, interestingly, is a bit less effective compared to the previous model, as we noted in our dedicated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review. Nevertheless, they still completely mute the world the moment you start playing music.
When everything is factored in, it’s easy to see why the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are so sought after, and Amazon has sold more than 10K units in the past month. So, don’t waste any more time—get a pair at a bargain price now while the deal is still up for grabs!
Rivaling top-tier earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, these puppies rank among the best earphones money can buy, delivering top-quality sound with strong bass. They also support 360-degree audio, which you can tailor to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.
Of course, as Samsung’s top-of-the-line earbuds, they come with capable ANC, which, interestingly, is a bit less effective compared to the previous model, as we noted in our dedicated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review. Nevertheless, they still completely mute the world the moment you start playing music.
On top of that, they offer reliable battery life, giving you up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 26 hours with the case when ANC is on. Turn off ANC, and you can enjoy up to 7 hours per charge and up to 30 hours with the case.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: