Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal

The earbuds deliver premium sound, have effective ANC, and are a top pick for Galaxy users who're after an exceptional listening experience.

By
Samsung Deals Audio
A person holding a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in their charging case.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a no-brainer for Samsung fans looking to upgrade their listening experience. And right now, these premium earbuds are even more tempting than usual thanks to a sweet 24% discount on Amazon. This allows shoppers to grab a pair for just south of $190. That’s a whole $60 off their usual cost of about $250. Don’t wait around, though, as there’s no telling how long this deal will last.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $60 on Amazon!

$60 off (24%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $60 discount on the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, allowing you to snag a pair for just south of $190. The earbuds deliver exceptional sound and have effective ANC. They also pack dependable battery life. So, act fast and save now!
Buy at Amazon


Rivaling top-tier earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, these puppies rank among the best earphones money can buy, delivering top-quality sound with strong bass. They also support 360-degree audio, which you can tailor to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.

Of course, as Samsung’s top-of-the-line earbuds, they come with capable ANC, which, interestingly, is a bit less effective compared to the previous model, as we noted in our dedicated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review. Nevertheless, they still completely mute the world the moment you start playing music.

On top of that, they offer reliable battery life, giving you up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 26 hours with the case when ANC is on. Turn off ANC, and you can enjoy up to 7 hours per charge and up to 30 hours with the case.

When everything is factored in, it’s easy to see why the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are so sought after, and Amazon has sold more than 10K units in the past month. So, don’t waste any more time—get a pair at a bargain price now while the deal is still up for grabs!

