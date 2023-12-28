Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro repair parts will cost you more than its predecessors

Google's recently launched flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, are included in Google's self-repair program through iFixit. However, as recently spotted by 9to5Google, purchasing repair parts for these devices will be more costly than their predecessors, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

iFixit is known for its detailed teardowns and repair guides for various gadgets, as well as selling high-quality replacement parts and tools. Earlier this month, Google released the official Diagnostic App and manuals for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, which allow users to easily identify and fix common issues with their phones. Now, iFixit has also added the repair parts for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro to its catalog, which include the screen, rear case, battery, and cameras.

As seen on the iFixit website, the repair parts for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are more expensive than those for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, reflecting the higher cost of the components and the increased difficulty of the repair process. For instance, the screen for the Pixel 8, which has a 120 Hz refresh rate and a higher brightness, costs $13 (as of today) more than the screen for the Pixel 7, which has a 90 Hz refresh rate and a lower brightness.

However, things get more interesting with the Pixel 8 Pro. The most notable change is the triple camera system, which is sold as a single unit for $40 more than the Pixel 7 Pro's camera assembly with repair kit. A curious detail, though, is the replacement battery for the Pixel 7 Pro, which is a bit more expensive than the 8 Pro's.

The availability of Pixel 8 and 8 Pro repair parts and its repairability is definitely a positive step for Google. It empowers users to fix their phones themselves, potentially saving money and reducing electronic waste. However, the price increases for some components, particularly the cameras, might give some DIY enthusiasts pause.
