Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro repair parts will cost you more than its predecessors





Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, which allow users to easily identify and fix common issues with their phones. Now, iFixit has also added the iFixit is known for its detailed teardowns and repair guides for various gadgets, as well as selling high-quality replacement parts and tools. Earlier this month, Google released the official Diagnostic App and manuals for theand 8 Pro, which allow users to easily identify and fix common issues with their phones. Now, iFixit has also added the repair parts for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro to its catalog, which include the screen, rear case, battery, and cameras.



As seen on the iFixit website, the repair parts for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are more expensive than those for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, reflecting the higher cost of the components and the increased difficulty of the repair process. For instance, the screen for the Pixel 8 , which has a 120 Hz refresh rate and a higher brightness, costs $13 (as of today) more than the screen for the Pixel 7 , which has a 90 Hz refresh rate and a lower brightness.









Pixel 8 Pro . The most notable change is the triple camera system, which is Pixel 7 Pro , which is a bit more expensive than the 8 Pro's. However, things get more interesting with the. The most notable change is the triple camera system, which is sold as a single unit for $40 more than the Pixel 7 Pro 's camera assembly with repair kit. A curious detail, though, is the replacement battery for the, which is a bit more expensive than the 8 Pro's.



