Google ramps up repair options with new Pixel diagnostic app and manuals
Hot on the heels of Apple's Self Service Repair program expansion, Google is stepping up its game for Pixel phone users. The Pixel Diagnostic app has just been introduced, adding another layer to Google's arsenal for device maintenance. This move comes just hours after Apple's recent announcement, showcasing the fierce competition between the tech giants.
The revamped repair manuals aim to help both technicians and DIY enthusiasts, streamlining the process for a smoother experience. You can easily download repair manuals in English and French for Pixel products from Google Help. The Google DIY program covers a range of devices, including older ones like the Pixel 2, and extends support to the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.
For those looking to take phone repairs into their own hands, Google now offers additional options. Alongside genuine spare parts from iFixit, users can access repair fixtures and tools from Shyft Global Services.
If you still need to visit a repair center, just a reminder that Google rolled out a new Repair Mode feature. This privacy-focused feature safeguards user data during repairs without the need for time-consuming backups, wipes, and data restoration processes. Users can activate Repair Mode to protect their personal data, hand over their device for repair, and seamlessly deactivate it once the device is returned.
Accessible through the Phone app, the Pixel Diagnostic app is a game-changer for users looking to troubleshoot their devices before and after repairs. It offers a convenient way to ensure your phone is operating seamlessly post-repair. Google Help stands ready for all your repair inquiries, providing updated and user-friendly repair manuals.
Google's DIY program is available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and European regions where Pixel phones and Pixel Tablets are sold. The company has established partnerships with independent repair providers, including uBreakiFix, offering support at over 700 locations across the US. Google emphasizes that over 80% of Pixel device users are within 10-20 miles of an authorized repair center.
In a nutshell, these DIY repair programs mark a shift towards a more user-friendly and eco-conscious approach in the smartphone industry. They empower users, cut down on e-waste, and align with sustainability goals by extending the life of smartphones.
